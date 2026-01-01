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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1880 Twenty Dollars Reverse1880 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 5,190 5,310 5,970 6,970 9,840 15,150 27,940 51,640 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Twenty Dollars Reverse1880 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50,000 68,000 94,000 140,000 210,000
1880-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1880-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 6,310 6,400 6,530 10,690 17,500 53,630 111,710 186,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1880 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1880 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,880.00 Heritage Auctions 23801 Details NGC
1880 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (23/290). PCGS 1880 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (23/290). PCGS AU-50 1,645.00 Heritage Auctions 8760 NGC Details