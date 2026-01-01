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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1879 Twenty Dollars Reverse1879 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,910 4,920 4,930 4,930 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 6,310 6,400 6,460 11,210 24,640 30,750 72,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Twenty Dollars Reverse1879 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 26,500 47,500 72,500 102,500 145,000
1879-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1879-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,690 15,940 19,000 21,780 22,560 25,810 31,560 64,350 94,190 134,620 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-O Twenty Dollars Reverse1879-O Twenty Dollars Reverse 23,400 27,000 34,380 44,060 64,310 80,000 81,250 92,190 113,750 126,430 159,250 182,000 214,500 303,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1879-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 6,310 6,400 6,460 11,590 33,800 80,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1879 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1879 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,560.00 Heritage Auctions 8217 Details NGC
1879 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/539). PCGS 1879 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/539). PCGS AU-50 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 9930 NGC Details