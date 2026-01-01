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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1878 Twenty Dollars Reverse1878 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,910 4,920 4,930 4,930 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 6,310 6,400 6,460 6,730 12,970 37,600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Twenty Dollars Reverse1878 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 72,000 110,000 190,000
1878-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1878-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,880 14,890 19,000 21,780 23,730 33,220 41,930 68,250 107,580 169,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1878-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,910 4,920 4,930 4,930 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 6,310 6,400 6,460 6,480 14,690 46,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1878 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1878 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,220.00 Heritage Auctions 25888 Genuine PCGS
1878 $20 -- OBV Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1878 $20 -- OBV Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,233.75 Heritage Auctions 18750 NGC Details