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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1875 Motto on Reverse1875 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,850 5,970 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 6,660 6,690 11,150 67,280 -.- -.- -.- 95,000 125,000 160,000 200,000 375,000
1875-CC Motto on Reverse1875-CC Motto on Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,060 7,800 5,750 7,960 8,160 8,350 8,940 12,150 14,750 17,230 44,530 91,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875-S Motto on Reverse1875-S Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,850 5,970 6,030 6,340 6,410 6,630 6,660 6,960 12,770 43,540 112,730 -.- 585,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1875 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (18/1298). PCGS 1875 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (18/1298). PCGS AU-50 1,301.90 Heritage Auctions 9170 NGC Details
1875 $20 -- Obv Rim Filed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (19/1336). PCGS 1875 $20 -- Obv Rim Filed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (19/1336). PCGS AU-50 1,213.78 Heritage Auctions 27727 Details NGC