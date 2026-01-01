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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1874 Motto on Reverse1874 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 4,050 5,970 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 6,660 10,560 33,410 58,390 -.- -.- -.- 42,500 70,000 110,000 160,000 360,000
1874-CC Motto on Reverse1874-CC Motto on Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,060 7,510 5,800 7,610 7,740 8,570 13,030 23,830 42,460 118,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874-S Motto on Reverse1874-S Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 4,050 5,970 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 6,660 7,220 33,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1874 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1874 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 7933 Details NGC
1874 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1874 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,980.00 Heritage Auctions 7896 Genuine PCGS