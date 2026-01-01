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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1873 Closed 3 Motto on Reverse1873 Closed 3 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 6,160 3,850 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,890 7,640 16,580 53,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- 42,500 70,000 110,000 160,000 360,000
1873 Open 3 Motto on Reverse1873 Open 3 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,850 5,970 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 6,660 6,690 7,760 29,060 202,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-CC Motto on Reverse1873-CC Motto on Reverse 6,180 6,660 6,810 7,060 14,300 14,300 19,500 21,520 25,030 29,090 67,500 82,690 124,880 182,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-S Closed 3 Motto on Reverse1873-S Closed 3 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,900 5,970 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 6,920 12,720 26,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-S Open 3 Motto on Reverse1873-S Open 3 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 6,160 3,850 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 9,690 31,390 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1873 $20 -- OBV Scratched -- NGC Details. 1873 $20 -- OBV Scratched -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,233.75 Heritage Auctions 18729 NGC Details
1873 $20 Closed 3 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF45. NGC Census: (31/300). PCGS 1873 $20 Closed 3 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF45. NGC Census: (31/300). PCGS EF-45 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 8744 ANACS