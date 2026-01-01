Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1872 Motto on Reverse1872 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,800 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 8,550 16,540 34,900 94,500 -.- -.- -.- 42,500 70,000 110,000 160,000 360,000
1872-CC Motto on Reverse1872-CC Motto on Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,060 13,750 14,800 17,500 21,650 26,850 41,280 81,250 138,380 227,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872-S Motto on Reverse1872-S Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,800 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 7,280 16,670 36,210 84,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1872 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1872 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,997.50 Heritage Auctions 5284 NGC Details
1872 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (45/520). PCGS 1872 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (45/520). PCGS AU-50 1,880.00 Heritage Auctions 10223 NGC Details