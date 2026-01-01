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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1871 Motto on Reverse1871 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 6,090 6,160 4,250 6,220 6,280 8,220 9,780 11,150 17,880 35,440 60,130 88,860 -.- -.- -.- 42,500 70,000 110,000 160,000 360,000
1871-CC Motto on Reverse1871-CC Motto on Reverse 11,100 12,900 17,810 32,190 53,190 57,500 60,630 66,560 96,530 104,000 162,500 247,000 292,500 418,500 520,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871-S Motto on Reverse1871-S Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,850 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 6,660 13,000 37,700 175,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1871 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1871 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 23836 Details NGC
1871 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1871 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,640.00 Heritage Auctions 7270 Details NGC