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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1869 Motto on Reverse1869 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,800 6,220 6,280 6,600 9,560 13,330 18,920 27,110 45,470 100,910 260,000 338,000 -.- 42,500 70,000 110,000 160,000 360,000
1869-S Motto on Reverse1869-S Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,850 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,410 7,120 8,870 19,500 40,630 89,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1869 $20 -- Bent -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (14/306). PCGS 1869 $20 -- Bent -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (14/306). PCGS EF-40 1,351.25 Heritage Auctions 8537 NGC Details
1869 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (88/88). PCGS 1869 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (88/88). PCGS AU-55 1,645.00 Heritage Auctions 9690 ANACS