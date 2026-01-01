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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1868 Motto on Reverse1868 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 6,090 6,160 4,900 6,220 10,910 13,590 19,830 22,100 29,250 51,940 82,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- 42,500 70,000 110,000 160,000 360,000
1868-S Motto on Reverse1868-S Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 6,160 4,250 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,410 7,660 10,630 28,820 62,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1868 $20 -- Damaged -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (15/167). PCGS 1868 $20 -- Damaged -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (15/167). PCGS EF-40 1,645.00 Heritage Auctions 8743 CSN
1868 $20 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1868 $20 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,350.00 Heritage Auctions 6657 NGC Details