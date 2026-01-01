Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1866-S No Motto on Reverse1866-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 7,020 12,500 22,440 26,500 29,060 31,060 55,810 93,750 156,000 204,380 357,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866-S Motto on Reverse1866-S Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 6,160 3,900 6,220 6,280 7,310 9,280 14,110 17,880 34,900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto on Reverse1866 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 6,090 6,160 3,950 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,940 10,040 13,330 33,350 66,830 182,250 -.- -.- -.- 42,500 70,000 125,000 190,000 500,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1866 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1866 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,681.28 Heritage Auctions 5279 NGC Details
1866 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (53/358). PCGS 1866 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (53/358). PCGS AU-50 2,820.00 Heritage Auctions 8275 NGC Details