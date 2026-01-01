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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1864 No Motto on Reverse1864 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,970 7,750 9,410 12,500 15,560 20,910 32,810 37,250 46,800 90,350 162,000 364,000 -.- -.- 110,000 150,000 200,000 350,000 475,000
1864-S No Motto on Reverse1864-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,400 6,410 6,440 6,470 7,000 8,750 13,750 19,050 56,360 84,710 131,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1864 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1864 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 6,600.00 Heritage Auctions 4148 Genuine PCGS
1864 $20 -- Cleaned, Rim Filed -- ANACS. 1864 $20 -- Cleaned, Rim Filed -- ANACS. AU-50 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 7090 ANACS