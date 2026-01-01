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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1863 No Motto on Reverse1863 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 8,910 12,000 12,810 14,060 19,310 20,940 36,880 40,000 55,710 107,660 131,290 -.- -.- -.- 110,000 150,000 200,000 350,000 475,000
1863-S No Motto on Reverse1863-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,750 6,410 6,440 6,660 6,970 8,530 11,840 21,260 39,000 71,210 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1863 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1863 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 16,800.00 Heritage Auctions 3871 Details NGC
1863 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1863 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 10703 NGC Details