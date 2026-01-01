Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1861 No Motto on Reverse1861 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,875 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 6,810 6,970 8,590 26,260 50,420 116,710 155,250 337,500 135,000 175,000 237,500 387,500 650,000
1861 Paquet Reverse No Motto on Reverse1861 Paquet Reverse No Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000,000 -.- 2,500,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861-O No Motto on Reverse1861-O No Motto on Reverse 10,020 12,600 15,900 23,440 36,250 52,500 57,440 60,690 64,440 107,250 243,750 325,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861-S No Motto on Reverse1861-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,600 6,410 6,440 6,470 8,810 12,500 14,690 35,690 68,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861-S Paquet Reverse No Motto on Reverse1861-S Paquet Reverse No Motto on Reverse 12,600 15,630 20,940 35,310 82,810 105,000 108,190 122,310 173,130 299,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10) 1861 $20 XF45 NGC. (10) 1861 $20 XF45 NGC. EF-45 23,500.00 Heritage Auctions 4747 NGC
(10) 1861 $20 XF45 NGC. (10) 1861 $20 XF45 NGC. EF-45 22,325.00 Heritage Auctions 6794 NGC