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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1860 No Motto on Reverse1860 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,875 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 6,810 8,410 12,810 27,810 99,560 162,000 -.- -.- 130,000 170,000 237,500 400,000 750,000
1860-O No Motto on Reverse1860-O No Motto on Reverse 10,200 12,600 15,900 21,880 36,880 50,000 55,310 61,880 90,630 103,190 149,500 206,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-S No Motto on Reverse1860-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,875 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 7,500 12,160 34,390 59,740 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1860 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1860 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,880.00 Heritage Auctions 7360 Genuine PCGS
1860 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (166/296). PCGS 1860 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (166/296). PCGS AU-55 2,232.50 Heritage Auctions 8242 ANACS