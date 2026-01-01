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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1859 No Motto on Reverse1859 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,970 10,500 11,060 11,780 14,310 24,380 36,880 45,830 76,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 175,000 225,000 305,000 -.- -.-
1859-O No Motto on Reverse1859-O No Motto on Reverse 6,300 9,450 14,100 22,190 32,500 37,500 37,500 59,060 77,190 108,130 169,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S No Motto on Reverse1859-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 4,100 6,410 6,440 6,780 7,470 11,410 15,940 25,420 115,490 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1859 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1859 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 5214 ANACS
1859 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1859 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 3,360.00 Heritage Auctions 27772 Details NGC