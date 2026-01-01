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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1858 No Motto on Reverse1858 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 4,300 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,970 9,810 12,940 27,060 57,380 94,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-O No Motto on Reverse1858-O No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,470 15,000 15,500 17,340 21,560 31,060 45,310 62,500 77,190 100,820 204,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-S No Motto on Reverse1858-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,975 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 8,160 10,860 35,100 61,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1858 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1858 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 1,680.00 Heritage Auctions 21489 Genuine PCGS
1858 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1858 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,280.00 Heritage Auctions 7358 Details NGC