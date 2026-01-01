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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1857 No Motto on Reverse1857 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,850 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 6,810 7,310 14,630 51,910 86,520 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-O No Motto on Reverse1857-O No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 8,280 11,910 12,500 15,310 16,690 19,190 28,560 103,350 143,750 208,000 263,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-S No Motto on Reverse1857-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,850 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 6,910 6,970 7,280 8,630 10,910 16,130 32,200 146,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1857 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1857 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 8403 PCGS Genuine
1857 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (16/476). PCGS 1857 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (16/476). PCGS EF-40 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 8539 PCGS Genuine