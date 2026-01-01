Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1856 No Motto on Reverse1856 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 4,050 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 9,220 14,220 19,500 50,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-O No Motto on Reverse1856-O No Motto on Reverse 144,000 162,000 180,000 237,500 356,250 370,000 468,750 581,250 637,500 762,500 800,000 843,750 968,500 1,417,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-S No Motto on Reverse1856-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,800 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 6,810 8,160 12,380 21,130 28,930 56,360 96,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1856 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1856 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU-50 1,560.00 Heritage Auctions 7927 Genuine PCGS
1856 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1856 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU-50 1,560.00 Heritage Auctions 8204 Genuine PCGS