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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1855 No Motto on Reverse1855 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,850 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,750 11,660 14,190 26,330 62,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-O No Motto on Reverse1855-O No Motto on Reverse 9,180 11,130 15,000 18,690 33,750 48,500 46,880 64,060 71,690 84,690 112,780 162,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-S No Motto on Reverse1855-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,900 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 8,560 9,160 20,310 31,530 50,960 -.- 175,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1855 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1855 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,280.00 Heritage Auctions 21801 Details NGC
1855 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1855 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,997.50 Heritage Auctions 6389 NGC Details