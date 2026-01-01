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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1854 Large Date No Motto on Reverse1854 Large Date No Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- 4,375 6,250 7,000 8,100 -.- 8,700 11,500 20,000 -.- 49,000 80,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Small Date No Motto on Reverse1854 Small Date No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,650 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 7,690 10,280 19,310 35,440 52,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-O No Motto on Reverse1854-O No Motto on Reverse 78,000 98,130 137,500 187,500 288,000 320,000 406,250 443,750 604,380 760,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-S No Motto on Reverse1854-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,970 9,810 12,500 14,440 15,310 19,690 23,440 30,000 35,940 49,210 64,030 89,440 165,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1854 $20 Repunched Small Date AU50 ANACS. 1854 $20 Repunched Small Date AU50 ANACS. AU-50 2,232.50 Heritage Auctions 5179 ANACS
1854 $20 Small Date -- Scratches --NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (77/380). PCGS 1854 $20 Small Date -- Scratches --NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (77/380). PCGS AU-50 1,880.00 Heritage Auctions 27010 Details NGC