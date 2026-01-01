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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1853 No Motto on Reverse1853 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,900 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 6,810 8,340 17,230 41,240 82,690 202,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853/2 No Motto on Reverse1853/2 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 4,400 6,410 6,440 7,280 10,280 15,000 18,060 54,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-O No Motto on Reverse1853-O No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 7,470 7,800 10,410 13,560 17,190 24,310 41,880 60,940 95,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1853 $20 -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1853 $20 -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 8302 NGC Details
1853 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. Breen-7162. NGC Census: (245/275). PCGS 1853 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. Breen-7162. NGC Census: (245/275). PCGS AU-55 1,997.50 Heritage Auctions 10212 ANACS