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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1850 No Motto on Reverse1850 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 4,700 6,410 6,440 8,420 10,560 21,130 34,390 44,530 80,800 209,250 317,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-O No Motto on Reverse1850-O No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 9,030 9,750 11,970 13,750 19,160 36,400 73,130 120,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1850 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1850 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 2,545.20 Heritage Auctions 22209 Genuine PCGS
1850 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1850 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 2,640.00 Heritage Auctions 4961 Genuine PCGS