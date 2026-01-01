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20 dollar

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Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1850 No Motto on Reverse1850 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 4,700 6,410 6,440 8,420 10,560 21,130 34,390 44,530 80,800 209,250 317,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-O No Motto on Reverse1850-O No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 9,030 9,750 11,970 13,750 19,160 36,400 73,130 120,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851 No Motto on Reverse1851 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,850 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 8,350 9,470 17,940 38,810 65,540 310,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-O No Motto on Reverse1851-O No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 5,500 6,410 7,410 8,970 16,250 26,980 45,830 70,530 141,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852 No Motto on Reverse1852 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 4,500 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 6,810 6,970 12,900 32,330 91,600 243,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-O No Motto on Reverse1852-O No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 6,500 6,750 8,340 9,840 12,160 38,750 44,060 100,690 159,980 216,000 351,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 No Motto on Reverse1853 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,900 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 6,810 8,340 17,230 41,240 82,690 202,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853/2 No Motto on Reverse1853/2 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 4,400 6,410 6,440 7,280 10,280 15,000 18,060 54,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-O No Motto on Reverse1853-O No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 7,470 7,800 10,410 13,560 17,190 24,310 41,880 60,940 95,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Large Date No Motto on Reverse1854 Large Date No Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- 4,375 6,250 7,000 8,100 -.- 8,700 11,500 20,000 -.- 49,000 80,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Small Date No Motto on Reverse1854 Small Date No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,650 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 7,690 10,280 19,310 35,440 52,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-O No Motto on Reverse1854-O No Motto on Reverse 78,000 98,130 137,500 187,500 288,000 320,000 406,250 443,750 604,380 760,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-S No Motto on Reverse1854-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,970 9,810 12,500 14,440 15,310 19,690 23,440 30,000 35,940 49,210 64,030 89,440 165,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 No Motto on Reverse1855 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,850 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,750 11,660 14,190 26,330 62,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-O No Motto on Reverse1855-O No Motto on Reverse 9,180 11,130 15,000 18,690 33,750 48,500 46,880 64,060 71,690 84,690 112,780 162,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-S No Motto on Reverse1855-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,900 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 8,560 9,160 20,310 31,530 50,960 -.- 175,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 No Motto on Reverse1856 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 4,050 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 9,220 14,220 19,500 50,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-O No Motto on Reverse1856-O No Motto on Reverse 144,000 162,000 180,000 237,500 356,250 370,000 468,750 581,250 637,500 762,500 800,000 843,750 968,500 1,417,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-S No Motto on Reverse1856-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,800 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 6,810 8,160 12,380 21,130 28,930 56,360 96,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 No Motto on Reverse1857 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,850 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 6,810 7,310 14,630 51,910 86,520 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-O No Motto on Reverse1857-O No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 8,280 11,910 12,500 15,310 16,690 19,190 28,560 103,350 143,750 208,000 263,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-S No Motto on Reverse1857-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,850 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 6,910 6,970 7,280 8,630 10,910 16,130 32,200 146,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 No Motto on Reverse1858 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 4,300 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,970 9,810 12,940 27,060 57,380 94,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-O No Motto on Reverse1858-O No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,470 15,000 15,500 17,340 21,560 31,060 45,310 62,500 77,190 100,820 204,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-S No Motto on Reverse1858-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,975 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 8,160 10,860 35,100 61,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 No Motto on Reverse1859 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,970 10,500 11,060 11,780 14,310 24,380 36,880 45,830 76,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 175,000 225,000 305,000 -.- -.-
1859-O No Motto on Reverse1859-O No Motto on Reverse 6,300 9,450 14,100 22,190 32,500 37,500 37,500 59,060 77,190 108,130 169,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S No Motto on Reverse1859-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 4,100 6,410 6,440 6,780 7,470 11,410 15,940 25,420 115,490 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 No Motto on Reverse1860 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,875 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 6,810 8,410 12,810 27,810 99,560 162,000 -.- -.- 130,000 170,000 237,500 400,000 750,000
1860-O No Motto on Reverse1860-O No Motto on Reverse 10,200 12,600 15,900 21,880 36,880 50,000 55,310 61,880 90,630 103,190 149,500 206,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-S No Motto on Reverse1860-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,875 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 7,500 12,160 34,390 59,740 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 No Motto on Reverse1861 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,875 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 6,810 6,970 8,590 26,260 50,420 116,710 155,250 337,500 135,000 175,000 237,500 387,500 650,000
1861 Paquet Reverse No Motto on Reverse1861 Paquet Reverse No Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000,000 -.- 2,500,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861-O No Motto on Reverse1861-O No Motto on Reverse 10,020 12,600 15,900 23,440 36,250 52,500 57,440 60,690 64,440 107,250 243,750 325,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861-S No Motto on Reverse1861-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,600 6,410 6,440 6,470 8,810 12,500 14,690 35,690 68,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861-S Paquet Reverse No Motto on Reverse1861-S Paquet Reverse No Motto on Reverse 12,600 15,630 20,940 35,310 82,810 105,000 108,190 122,310 173,130 299,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 No Motto on Reverse1862 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 14,310 19,500 19,560 21,060 26,690 35,630 45,440 57,810 75,730 111,380 155,250 -.- -.- -.- 110,000 150,000 200,000 350,000 500,000
1862-S No Motto on Reverse1862-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,500 6,410 6,440 6,470 7,060 12,190 20,630 38,290 83,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 No Motto on Reverse1863 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 8,910 12,000 12,810 14,060 19,310 20,940 36,880 40,000 55,710 107,660 131,290 -.- -.- -.- 110,000 150,000 200,000 350,000 475,000
1863-S No Motto on Reverse1863-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,750 6,410 6,440 6,660 6,970 8,530 11,840 21,260 39,000 71,210 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 No Motto on Reverse1864 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,970 7,750 9,410 12,500 15,560 20,910 32,810 37,250 46,800 90,350 162,000 364,000 -.- -.- 110,000 150,000 200,000 350,000 475,000
1864-S No Motto on Reverse1864-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,400 6,410 6,440 6,470 7,000 8,750 13,750 19,050 56,360 84,710 131,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 No Motto on Reverse1865 No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,600 6,410 6,440 6,470 7,160 9,090 11,530 17,940 22,430 34,910 97,670 -.- -.- 110,000 150,000 200,000 350,000 475,000
1865-S No Motto on Reverse1865-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 5,940 6,280 6,340 3,500 6,410 6,440 6,470 6,530 8,030 8,970 13,000 19,310 24,510 37,380 79,310 128,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866-S No Motto on Reverse1866-S No Motto on Reverse 5,490 5,580 7,020 12,500 22,440 26,500 29,060 31,060 55,810 93,750 156,000 204,380 357,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866-S Motto on Reverse1866-S Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 6,160 3,900 6,220 6,280 7,310 9,280 14,110 17,880 34,900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto on Reverse1866 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 6,090 6,160 3,950 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,940 10,040 13,330 33,350 66,830 182,250 -.- -.- -.- 42,500 70,000 125,000 190,000 500,000
1867 Motto on Reverse1867 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 6,160 3,850 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,410 7,060 9,590 12,660 33,410 -.- -.- 371,250 -.- 42,500 70,000 110,000 160,000 360,000
1867-S Motto on Reverse1867-S Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 6,160 3,800 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,660 10,340 15,930 34,590 80,800 175,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Motto on Reverse1868 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 6,090 6,160 4,900 6,220 10,910 13,590 19,830 22,100 29,250 51,940 82,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- 42,500 70,000 110,000 160,000 360,000
1868-S Motto on Reverse1868-S Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 6,160 4,250 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,410 7,660 10,630 28,820 62,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Motto on Reverse1869 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,800 6,220 6,280 6,600 9,560 13,330 18,920 27,110 45,470 100,910 260,000 338,000 -.- 42,500 70,000 110,000 160,000 360,000
1869-S Motto on Reverse1869-S Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,850 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,410 7,120 8,870 19,500 40,630 89,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Motto on Reverse1870 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 6,090 6,160 4,250 6,220 6,280 8,030 10,340 13,000 14,300 32,500 64,680 93,830 -.- -.- -.- 42,500 70,000 110,000 160,000 360,000
1870-CC Motto on Reverse1870-CC Motto on Reverse 144,000 174,000 222,000 312,500 487,500 540,000 787,500 1,156,250 1,735,500 2,376,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870-S Motto on Reverse1870-S Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 6,090 6,160 3,800 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 8,780 20,050 73,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Motto on Reverse1871 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 6,090 6,160 4,250 6,220 6,280 8,220 9,780 11,150 17,880 35,440 60,130 88,860 -.- -.- -.- 42,500 70,000 110,000 160,000 360,000
1871-CC Motto on Reverse1871-CC Motto on Reverse 11,100 12,900 17,810 32,190 53,190 57,500 60,630 66,560 96,530 104,000 162,500 247,000 292,500 418,500 520,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871-S Motto on Reverse1871-S Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,850 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 6,660 13,000 37,700 175,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Motto on Reverse1872 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,800 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 8,550 16,540 34,900 94,500 -.- -.- -.- 42,500 70,000 110,000 160,000 360,000
1872-CC Motto on Reverse1872-CC Motto on Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,060 13,750 14,800 17,500 21,650 26,850 41,280 81,250 138,380 227,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872-S Motto on Reverse1872-S Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,800 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 7,280 16,670 36,210 84,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 Motto on Reverse1873 Closed 3 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 6,160 3,850 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,890 7,640 16,580 53,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- 42,500 70,000 110,000 160,000 360,000
1873 Open 3 Motto on Reverse1873 Open 3 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,850 5,970 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 6,660 6,690 7,760 29,060 202,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-CC Motto on Reverse1873-CC Motto on Reverse 6,180 6,660 6,810 7,060 14,300 14,300 19,500 21,520 25,030 29,090 67,500 82,690 124,880 182,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-S Closed 3 Motto on Reverse1873-S Closed 3 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,900 5,970 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 6,920 12,720 26,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-S Open 3 Motto on Reverse1873-S Open 3 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 6,160 3,850 6,220 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 9,690 31,390 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Motto on Reverse1874 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 4,050 5,970 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 6,660 10,560 33,410 58,390 -.- -.- -.- 42,500 70,000 110,000 160,000 360,000
1874-CC Motto on Reverse1874-CC Motto on Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,060 7,510 5,800 7,610 7,740 8,570 13,030 23,830 42,460 118,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874-S Motto on Reverse1874-S Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 4,050 5,970 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 6,660 7,220 33,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Motto on Reverse1875 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,850 5,970 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 6,660 6,690 11,150 67,280 -.- -.- -.- 95,000 125,000 160,000 200,000 375,000
1875-CC Motto on Reverse1875-CC Motto on Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,060 7,800 5,750 7,960 8,160 8,350 8,940 12,150 14,750 17,230 44,530 91,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875-S Motto on Reverse1875-S Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,850 5,970 6,030 6,340 6,410 6,630 6,660 6,960 12,770 43,540 112,730 -.- 585,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 Motto on Reverse1876 Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,850 5,970 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 6,660 6,960 9,750 50,050 -.- -.- -.- 42,500 70,000 110,000 160,000 360,000
1876-CC Motto on Reverse1876-CC Motto on Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,060 7,510 5,750 7,740 7,900 8,160 9,130 12,510 15,590 23,420 76,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876-S Motto on Reverse1876-S Motto on Reverse 5,370 5,460 5,790 5,850 5,910 3,850 5,970 6,280 6,340 6,410 6,630 6,660 6,690 8,310 40,310 208,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 Twenty Dollars Reverse1877 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,910 4,920 4,930 4,930 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 6,310 6,400 6,460 6,730 14,820 35,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 Twenty Dollars Reverse1877 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 26,500 40,000 57,500 80,000 145,000
1877-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1877-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,310 8,130 8,000 9,780 10,760 13,000 20,480 34,450 51,290 162,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1877-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,910 4,920 4,930 4,930 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 6,310 6,400 6,460 6,730 12,840 35,780 71,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Twenty Dollars Reverse1878 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,910 4,920 4,930 4,930 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 6,310 6,400 6,460 6,730 12,970 37,600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Twenty Dollars Reverse1878 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 72,000 110,000 190,000
1878-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1878-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,880 14,890 19,000 21,780 23,730 33,220 41,930 68,250 107,580 169,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1878-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,910 4,920 4,930 4,930 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 6,310 6,400 6,460 6,480 14,690 46,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Twenty Dollars Reverse1879 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,910 4,920 4,930 4,930 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 6,310 6,400 6,460 11,210 24,640 30,750 72,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Twenty Dollars Reverse1879 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 26,500 47,500 72,500 102,500 145,000
1879-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1879-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,690 15,940 19,000 21,780 22,560 25,810 31,560 64,350 94,190 134,620 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-O Twenty Dollars Reverse1879-O Twenty Dollars Reverse 23,400 27,000 34,380 44,060 64,310 80,000 81,250 92,190 113,750 126,430 159,250 182,000 214,500 303,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1879-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 6,310 6,400 6,460 11,590 33,800 80,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Twenty Dollars Reverse1880 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 5,190 5,310 5,970 6,970 9,840 15,150 27,940 51,640 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Twenty Dollars Reverse1880 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50,000 68,000 94,000 140,000 210,000
1880-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1880-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 6,310 6,400 6,530 10,690 17,500 53,630 111,710 186,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 Twenty Dollars Reverse1881 Twenty Dollars Reverse 15,000 15,900 18,600 24,600 34,690 49,000 50,000 65,940 85,940 113,690 128,050 164,520 214,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 Twenty Dollars Reverse1881 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 55,000 70,000 95,000 175,000
1881-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1881-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 5,200 6,400 6,460 9,430 23,730 56,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Twenty Dollars Reverse1882 Twenty Dollars Reverse 42,000 45,000 51,000 63,000 108,130 104,000 128,190 139,060 150,150 156,000 188,500 222,000 330,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Twenty Dollars Reverse1882 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 50,000 65,000 125,000 200,000
1882-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1882-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 6,440 6,660 6,810 7,060 7,510 6,000 7,610 8,680 10,170 12,030 14,630 17,360 30,750 175,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1882-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 5,200 5,230 5,380 6,480 12,580 30,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Proof Only Twenty Dollars Reverse1883 Proof Only Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50,000 54,380 70,630 93,750 137,500 218,750 300,000 -.- 50,000 75,000 105,000 275,000 400,000
1883-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1883-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,060 7,510 6,000 7,670 7,740 8,870 10,170 11,530 14,300 25,030 62,210 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1883-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 5,200 5,230 5,260 5,310 6,630 14,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 Proof Only Twenty Dollars Reverse1884 Proof Only Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60,000 -.- -.- -.- 65,630 73,130 81,250 110,630 181,250 237,500 281,250 -.- 95,000 110,000 140,000 220,000 330,000
1884-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1884-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,060 7,510 5,100 7,610 7,800 7,960 8,260 10,950 11,540 16,710 66,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1884-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,260 5,310 6,490 12,190 56,360 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Twenty Dollars Reverse1885 Twenty Dollars Reverse 16,200 18,600 21,300 26,880 36,560 45,000 54,310 57,940 65,850 71,050 81,250 104,000 125,780 175,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Twenty Dollars Reverse1885 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 70,000 100,000 190,000
1885-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1885-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,310 17,500 20,500 22,810 25,940 28,150 32,310 39,000 50,380 77,420 209,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1885-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,260 5,310 6,490 11,940 56,360 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Twenty Dollars Reverse1886 Twenty Dollars Reverse 31,800 36,000 43,130 53,130 83,130 92,000 103,130 110,630 156,000 182,000 198,320 208,000 240,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Twenty Dollars Reverse1886 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 37,500 47,500 70,000 90,000 170,000
1887 Proof Only Twenty Dollars Reverse1887 Proof Only Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60,000 67,190 73,440 79,310 84,380 86,940 90,690 93,440 114,060 150,000 193,750 279,500 100,000 120,000 140,000 165,000 210,000
1887-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1887-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,260 5,310 11,060 33,080 47,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Twenty Dollars Reverse1888 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,260 5,310 13,840 23,290 78,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Twenty Dollars Reverse1888 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 62,000 90,000 195,000
1888-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1888-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,260 5,310 6,490 11,120 28,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Twenty Dollars Reverse1889 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,260 8,440 16,060 23,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Twenty Dollars Reverse1889 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 70,000 98,000 190,000
1889-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1889-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,060 7,510 6,150 8,610 9,040 9,720 11,900 14,630 17,480 25,160 61,950 126,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1889-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,260 5,310 6,490 9,660 32,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 Twenty Dollars Reverse1890 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,260 5,310 10,530 29,500 61,220 82,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 Twenty Dollars Reverse1890 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 37,500 50,000 60,000 95,000 170,000
1890-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1890-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,060 7,510 4,750 7,610 7,870 8,220 8,420 10,760 14,380 16,810 60,780 86,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1890-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,260 5,310 6,490 11,470 32,310 66,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Twenty Dollars Reverse1891 Twenty Dollars Reverse 11,100 12,000 15,000 19,380 30,310 48,000 37,190 56,560 64,350 70,530 81,250 101,730 111,880 162,000 202,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Twenty Dollars Reverse1891 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 42,500 46,500 60,000 95,000 175,000
1891-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1891-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 8,700 10,500 13,440 16,060 25,030 31,500 31,010 32,180 34,260 39,000 41,600 58,930 121,160 243,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1891-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,850 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 5,260 5,440 5,720 6,730 33,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 Twenty Dollars Reverse1892 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,910 4,920 4,930 4,930 7,440 11,500 10,190 12,160 15,440 17,750 21,560 26,690 47,450 53,630 65,140 82,820 105,980 371,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 Twenty Dollars Reverse1892 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 60,000 87,500 175,000
1892-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1892-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,060 7,510 5,900 7,610 7,740 8,480 11,410 13,330 16,200 26,930 86,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1892-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,850 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 5,260 5,310 5,440 7,970 30,940 62,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 Twenty Dollars Reverse1893 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 5,260 5,310 5,590 7,090 -.- 52,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 Twenty Dollars Reverse1893 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 59,000 115,000 165,000
1893-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1893-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,060 7,510 8,525 7,610 7,960 10,340 12,770 15,280 17,480 21,940 48,130 100,240 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1893-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 5,260 5,310 5,380 8,480 42,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 Twenty Dollars Reverse1894 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 6,990 27,630 -.- 72,230 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 Twenty Dollars Reverse1894 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 37,500 50,000 70,000 100,000 165,000
1894-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1894-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 6,730 30,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 Twenty Dollars Reverse1895 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 6,730 20,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 Twenty Dollars Reverse1895 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 62,500 90,000 190,000
1895-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1895-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 6,730 17,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 Twenty Dollars Reverse1896 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 6,730 21,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 Twenty Dollars Reverse1896 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 62,500 100,000 170,000
1896-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1896-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 6,730 34,760 43,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 Twenty Dollars Reverse1897 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 6,730 23,290 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 Twenty Dollars Reverse1897 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 68,000 97,500 160,000
1897-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1897-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 6,730 17,620 42,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 Twenty Dollars Reverse1898 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 5,050 5,310 5,380 13,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 Twenty Dollars Reverse1898 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 60,000 85,000 160,000
1898-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1898-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 5,630 7,560 31,390 84,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 Twenty Dollars Reverse1899 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 5,560 7,440 35,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 Twenty Dollars Reverse1899 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 65,000 95,000 160,000
1899-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1899-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 6,810 24,640 40,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 Twenty Dollars Reverse1900 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 5,560 6,730 22,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 Twenty Dollars Reverse1900 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 68,500 97,500 150,000
1900-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1900-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 6,730 24,250 43,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 Twenty Dollars Reverse1901 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 5,560 7,630 24,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 Twenty Dollars Reverse1901 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 62,500 90,000 150,000
1901-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1901-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 6,730 31,390 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 Twenty Dollars Reverse1902 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,340 5,440 5,590 14,060 32,060 67,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 Twenty Dollars Reverse1902 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 65,000 90,000 150,000
1902-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1902-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 11,370 32,960 54,000 89,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 Twenty Dollars Reverse1903 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 5,560 6,730 17,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 Twenty Dollars Reverse1903 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 65,000 90,000 150,000
1903-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1903-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 6,010 15,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 Twenty Dollars Reverse1904 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 5,560 6,480 9,840 107,390 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 Twenty Dollars Reverse1904 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 65,000 90,000 150,000
1904-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1904-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 5,560 6,480 29,710 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 Twenty Dollars Reverse1905 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,970 4,980 5,200 5,230 5,260 5,310 13,190 36,080 62,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 Twenty Dollars Reverse1905 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 65,000 90,000 150,000
1905-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1905-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 5,260 5,310 5,380 5,560 22,340 42,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 Twenty Dollars Reverse1906 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,990 5,020 5,260 5,310 7,810 20,740 38,140 82,820 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 Twenty Dollars Reverse1906 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 65,000 100,000 205,000
1906-D Twenty Dollars Reverse1906-D Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 5,050 5,310 5,380 5,560 16,450 60,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1906-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 6,050 19,180 49,610 324,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 Twenty Dollars Reverse1907 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 5,560 11,280 27,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 Twenty Dollars Reverse1907 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 62,000 100,000 175,000
1907-D Twenty Dollars Reverse1907-D Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 5,560 10,630 24,910 93,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1907-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,990 5,020 5,050 5,310 5,590 6,940 22,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1907 No Motto on Reverse1907 No Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,055 4,870 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,230 5,260 5,290 5,780 6,440 7,220 8,440 74,380 240,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 High Relief, Roman Numerals, Flat Rim No Motto on R...1907 High Relief, Roman Numerals, Flat Rim No Motto on R... -.- -.- -.- 10,600 11,900 12,500 14,000 -.- 16,400 18,400 22,400 24,400 27,400 37,400 57,400 69,900 139,900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim No Motto on R...1907 High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim No Motto on R... 8,340 10,440 11,090 12,090 13,060 12,500 15,310 16,060 17,440 19,060 19,690 20,560 27,190 34,060 44,060 60,310 117,190 286,000 494,000 650,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 No Motto on Reverse1908 No Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,055 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,290 5,330 5,390 5,610 6,600 8,060 22,440 125,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-D No Motto on Reverse1908-D No Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- 4,000 4,055 4,055 4,055 -.- 4,060 4,070 4,075 4,080 4,090 4,150 4,650 8,600 47,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-D Motto on Reverse1908-D Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,260 5,290 5,330 5,390 7,780 25,840 149,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-S Motto on Reverse1908-S Motto on Reverse 4,910 4,920 4,930 4,930 5,150 5,800 5,160 6,410 7,720 10,220 12,310 14,440 19,940 30,690 51,560 79,690 141,380 299,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 Motto on Reverse1908 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,290 5,330 6,780 14,690 40,630 168,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 Motto on Reverse1908 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 32,400 52,400 99,900 174,900 274,900
1908 Satin Proof Motto on Reverse1908 Satin Proof Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 450,000 -.- -.-
1909 Motto on Reverse1909 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,260 5,290 5,330 12,470 49,690 150,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 Motto on Reverse1909 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 32,400 52,400 99,900 224,900 349,900
1909/8 Motto on Reverse1909/8 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,930 4,940 4,065 4,960 4,970 5,190 5,220 5,280 5,340 5,410 5,560 12,310 56,190 144,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-D Motto on Reverse1909-D Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 4,065 4,960 4,970 4,980 5,200 5,230 5,260 6,970 8,030 13,750 47,780 200,000 442,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S Motto on Reverse1909-S Motto on Reverse -.- 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,440 5,720 7,410 25,030 69,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 Motto on Reverse1910 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,330 5,390 11,090 62,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 Motto on Reverse1910 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 32,400 52,400 99,900 224,900 374,900
1910-D Motto on Reverse1910-D Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,330 5,390 5,610 14,110 95,620 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910-S Motto on Reverse1910-S Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,290 5,330 5,390 10,220 41,560 90,350 182,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 Motto on Reverse1911 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 -.- 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,330 5,390 17,310 46,480 201,500 -.- -.- 22,400 32,400 52,400 99,900 174,900 274,900
1911 Motto on Reverse1911 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- 4,000 4,065 4,065 4,065 -.- 4,070 4,080 4,085 4,090 4,100 4,400 5,150 21,400 45,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911-D Motto on Reverse1911-D Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,330 5,390 5,610 6,600 44,200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911-S Motto on Reverse1911-S Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,260 5,290 5,330 5,390 5,610 17,230 102,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 Motto on Reverse1912 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 -.- 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,290 5,330 8,310 27,760 91,000 -.- -.- -.- 22,400 32,400 52,400 99,900 184,900 299,900
1912 Motto on Reverse1912 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- 4,000 4,065 4,065 4,065 -.- 4,070 4,080 4,085 4,090 4,100 4,150 7,650 27,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Motto on Reverse1913 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,290 5,330 9,030 56,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Motto on Reverse1913 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 32,400 52,400 99,900 199,900 384,900
1913-D Motto on Reverse1913-D Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,260 5,290 5,330 5,390 5,910 40,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913-S Motto on Reverse1913-S Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 4,075 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,230 5,260 5,290 6,910 11,310 45,940 168,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 Motto on Reverse1914 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,260 5,290 5,330 6,660 30,620 105,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 Motto on Reverse1914 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 39,900 59,900 109,900 134,900 224,900 324,900
1914-D Motto on Reverse1914-D Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,330 5,390 5,610 10,780 89,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914-S Motto on Reverse1914-S Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,330 5,390 5,610 9,940 55,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 Motto on Reverse1915 Motto on Reverse -.- 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,290 5,330 7,000 31,560 84,060 -.- -.- -.- 26,400 39,900 64,900 109,900 224,900 349,900
1915-S Motto on Reverse1915-S Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,110 5,390 5,610 10,720 71,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-S Motto on Reverse1916-S Motto on Reverse -.- 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,330 5,390 5,610 15,310 43,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920 Motto on Reverse1920 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,330 6,750 139,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-S Motto on Reverse1920-S Motto on Reverse 11,800 14,700 17,100 20,700 28,200 39,000 35,630 39,380 44,060 62,060 65,440 79,060 107,810 120,940 203,130 650,000 781,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 Motto on Reverse1921 Motto on Reverse 22,500 25,800 30,600 36,000 46,200 55,900 55,940 64,380 66,560 108,440 116,880 123,440 148,130 291,940 425,000 718,750 1,081,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500,000 -.- -.-
1922 Motto on Reverse1922 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,330 5,390 7,220 35,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922-S Motto on Reverse1922-S Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 4,070 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,050 5,290 5,330 9,060 50,630 150,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923 Motto on Reverse1923 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,110 5,390 5,610 57,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923-D Motto on Reverse1923-D Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,110 5,390 5,610 6,600 15,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924 Motto on Reverse1924 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,110 5,170 5,390 6,600 15,310 103,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924-D Motto on Reverse1924-D Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,920 4,930 4,930 4,940 4,100 4,960 4,970 4,980 5,200 5,230 6,720 7,910 10,310 16,810 129,680 312,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924-S Motto on Reverse1924-S Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 4,930 4,930 4,940 4,300 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,230 5,260 9,810 13,750 27,940 108,230 243,750 956,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925 Motto on Reverse1925 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,110 5,170 5,390 6,600 25,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925-D Motto on Reverse1925-D Motto on Reverse -.- 4,920 4,930 4,930 4,940 4,550 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 6,440 8,470 9,940 13,750 38,350 130,000 260,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925-S Motto on Reverse1925-S Motto on Reverse 4,910 4,920 4,930 4,930 4,940 5,200 4,960 4,970 6,910 8,340 9,410 10,560 15,000 19,810 70,530 299,000 403,000 468,000 520,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926 Motto on Reverse1926 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,110 5,170 5,610 6,600 38,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-D Motto on Reverse1926-D Motto on Reverse 6,540 7,500 7,980 9,420 10,740 15,500 12,300 13,200 15,440 17,190 18,190 21,190 22,310 33,560 56,560 227,500 375,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-S Motto on Reverse1926-S Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- 4,930 4,940 4,150 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,260 7,090 9,560 12,500 31,690 92,950 156,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927 Motto on Reverse1927 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,110 5,170 5,390 6,600 15,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-D Motto on Reverse1927-D Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,099,900 330,000 360,000 450,000 540,000 642,000 930,000 1,406,250 1,687,500 2,568,750 4,106,250 5,437,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-S Motto on Reverse1927-S Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 7,500 10,660 19,560 23,000 23,560 25,560 27,940 32,810 35,310 37,190 52,810 69,190 110,810 235,630 364,000 425,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928 Motto on Reverse1928 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,110 5,170 5,390 6,600 15,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929 Motto on Reverse1929 Motto on Reverse 7,590 8,220 9,150 10,380 12,600 30,000 13,800 15,300 20,100 30,630 34,380 39,060 45,310 58,440 83,560 114,440 268,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1930-S Motto on Reverse1930-S Motto on Reverse 31,800 34,200 37,800 40,200 53,700 69,000 57,900 61,800 65,100 72,940 89,060 96,560 110,940 187,500 240,630 325,000 393,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931 Motto on Reverse1931 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 12,000 13,800 17,400 42,500 20,100 23,100 25,800 33,130 39,060 45,630 54,060 91,810 140,630 218,750 305,500 406,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931-D Motto on Reverse1931-D Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 15,000 16,500 21,300 55,000 25,800 28,200 33,300 40,630 45,630 56,880 70,310 101,880 164,060 218,750 331,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1932 Motto on Reverse1932 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 17,400 19,500 25,200 55,000 28,800 31,500 35,400 41,700 52,190 58,440 73,130 110,940 171,940 234,440 312,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1933 Motto on Reverse1933 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,400,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Saint-Gaudens Ultra-High Relief $20 Gold
  MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70
 
  MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70
2009 gold $20 Gold $202009 gold $20 Gold $20 4,100 4,100 4,100 4,100 4,100 4,600
 
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1880 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1880 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,880.00 Heritage Auctions 23801 Details NGC
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1885 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1885 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 54,000.00 Heritage Auctions 4425 Genuine PCGS
1886 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1886 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 45,600.00 Heritage Auctions 3504 Details NGC
1886 $20 -- Polished -- PCGS Genuine. 1886 $20 -- Polished -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 48,000.00 Heritage Auctions 4427 Genuine PCGS
1887 $20 PR66 NGC. 1887 $20 PR66 NGC. MS-66 258,500.00 Heritage Auctions 5568 NGC
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1888 $20 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1888 $20 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 3,120.00 Heritage Auctions 7402 Details NGC
1889 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1889 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 2,760.00 Heritage Auctions 7274 Details NGC
1889 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (2/520). PCGS 1889 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (2/520). PCGS AU-50 1,645.00 Heritage Auctions 8019 NGC Details
1890 $20 AU50 PCGS. PCGS 1890 $20 AU50 PCGS. PCGS AU-50 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 8021 PCGS
1890 $20 AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (18/611). PCGS 1890 $20 AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (18/611). PCGS AU-55 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 8815 ANACS
1891 $20 AU50 ANACS. 1891 $20 AU50 ANACS. AU-50 47,000.00 Heritage Auctions 4941 ANACS
1891 $20 AU50 NGC. 1891 $20 AU50 NGC. AU-50 36,718.75 Heritage Auctions 5559 NGC
1892 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1892 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,405.00 Heritage Auctions 5245 NGC Details
1892 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1892 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 5,640.00 Heritage Auctions 3382 NGC Details
1893 $20 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details. 1893 $20 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details. MS-60 2,100.00 Heritage Auctions 23500 Details NGC
1893 $20 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (121/5444). PCGS 1893 $20 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (121/5444). PCGS AU-58 1,468.75 Heritage Auctions 10260 NGC
1894 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1030/12712). PCGS 1894 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1030/12712). PCGS MS-60 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 9599 ANACS
1894 $20 -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1894 $20 -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,860.00 Heritage Auctions 28079 Genuine PCGS
1895 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (408/20705). PCGS 1895 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (408/20705). PCGS AU-58 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 8112 ANACS
1895 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1895 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,860.00 Heritage Auctions 7453 Genuine PCGS
1896 $20 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1896 $20 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,760.00 Heritage Auctions 7421 Details NGC
1896 $20 MS62 NGC. 1896 $20 MS62 NGC. MS-62 2,046.00 Heritage Auctions 7217 NGC
1897 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (357/16541). PCGS 1897 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (357/16541). PCGS AU-58 1,449.95 Heritage Auctions 9602 ANACS
1897 $20 -- Repunched Date -- MS62 ANACS. 1897 $20 -- Repunched Date -- MS62 ANACS. MS-62 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 18775 ANACS
1898 $20 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. 1898 $20 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 7769 Genuine PCGS
1898 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (101/1326). PCGS 1898 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (101/1326). PCGS MS-60 1,809.50 Heritage Auctions 8295 NGC Details
1899 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1899 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 11275 PCGS Genuine
1899 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (612/21166). PCGS 1899 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (612/21166). PCGS MS-60 1,809.50 Heritage Auctions 8298 NGC Details
1900 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1900 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,920.00 Heritage Auctions 25601 Genuine PCGS
1900 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1900 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,920.00 Heritage Auctions 25602 Genuine PCGS
1901 $20 -- Obverse Rim Filed -- ANACS. 1901 $20 -- Obverse Rim Filed -- ANACS. AU-55 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 8496 ANACS
1901 $20 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1901 $20 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. MS-60 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 29311 Details NGC
1902 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (47/298). PCGS 1902 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (47/298). PCGS MS-60 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 9340 NGC Details
1902 $20 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (47/297). PCGS 1902 $20 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (47/297). PCGS MS-60 1,880.00 Heritage Auctions 8799 CSN
1903 $20 -- Obverse Lamination -- MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (4355/3641). PCGS 1903 $20 -- Obverse Lamination -- MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (4355/3641). PCGS MS-63 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 8461 NGC
1903 $20 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (34/11851). PCGS 1903 $20 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (34/11851). PCGS AU-58 1,645.00 Heritage Auctions 9042 NGC
1904 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1904 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,920.00 Heritage Auctions 25605 Genuine PCGS
1904 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1904 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 25604 Genuine PCGS
1905 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1905 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,100.00 Heritage Auctions 25478 Details NGC
1905 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1905 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 2,220.00 Heritage Auctions 23843 Details NGC
1906 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1906 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 21791 Details NGC
1906 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1906 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,920.00 Heritage Auctions 7387 Genuine PCGS
1907 $20 Arabic Numerals -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1907 $20 Arabic Numerals -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,468.75 Heritage Auctions 8261 PCGS Genuine
1907 $20 Arabic Numerals -- Rev Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1907 $20 Arabic Numerals -- Rev Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,260.00 Heritage Auctions 8166 Details NGC
1908 $20 Motto -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1908 $20 Motto -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,560.00 Heritage Auctions 8727 Genuine PCGS
1908 $20 Motto -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (60/1875). PCGS 1908 $20 Motto -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (60/1875). PCGS MS-60 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 8015 PCGS Genuine
1909 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1909 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 7787 Genuine PCGS
1909 $20 AU55 NGC. 1909 $20 AU55 NGC. AU-55 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 18824 NGC
1910 $20 MS61 NGC. 1910 $20 MS61 NGC. MS-61 1,530.00 Heritage Auctions 7729 NGC
1910 $20 MS61 NGC. 1910 $20 MS61 NGC. MS-61 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 7976 NGC
1911 $20 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. 1911 $20 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,160.00 Heritage Auctions 27525 Genuine PCGS
1911 $20 -- Reverse Rim Filed -- NGC Details. 1911 $20 -- Reverse Rim Filed -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 8196 Details NGC
1912 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1912 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 3,120.00 Heritage Auctions 7491 Details NGC
1912 $20 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (25/2365). PCGS 1912 $20 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (25/2365). PCGS AU-55 1,468.75 Heritage Auctions 10336 NGC
1913 $20 -- Test Cut -- PCGS Genuine. 1913 $20 -- Test Cut -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,220.00 Heritage Auctions 7442 Genuine PCGS
1913 $20 AU55 NGC. 1913 $20 AU55 NGC. AU-55 1,860.00 Heritage Auctions 21779 NGC
1914 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1914 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,880.00 Heritage Auctions 7496 Details NGC
1914 $20 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1914 $20 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 8207 Details NGC
1915 $20 -- Streak Removed -- PCGS Genuine. 1915 $20 -- Streak Removed -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,160.00 Heritage Auctions 7448 Genuine PCGS
1915 $20 AU55 NGC. 1915 $20 AU55 NGC. AU-55 2,880.00 Heritage Auctions 7506 NGC
1916-S $20 AU55 PCGS. 1916-S $20 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 1,920.00 Heritage Auctions 7740 PCGS
1916-S $20 AU58 PCGS. PCGS 1916-S $20 AU58 PCGS. PCGS AU-58 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 8621 PCGS
1920 $20 -- Reverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1920 $20 -- Reverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 8214 Details NGC
1920 $20 AU58 PCGS. PCGS 1920 $20 AU58 PCGS. PCGS AU-58 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 9379 PCGS
1921 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1921 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 66,000.00 Heritage Auctions 5341 Details NGC
1921 $20 AU50 PCGS. 1921 $20 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 52,800.00 Heritage Auctions 3882 PCGS
1922 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1922 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,100.00 Heritage Auctions 7451 Genuine PCGS
1922 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1922 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,980.00 Heritage Auctions 7484 Genuine PCGS
1923 $20 -- Obverse and Reverse Struck Through -- MS62 NGC. 1923 $20 -- Obverse and Reverse Struck Through -- MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,586.25 Heritage Auctions 8697 NGC
1923 $20 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. 1923 $20 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. MS-60 2,010.00 Heritage Auctions 27659 Details NGC
1924 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (732/306084). PCGS 1924 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (732/306084). PCGS MS-60 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 8177 ANACS
1924 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1924 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 25762 Details NGC
1925 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1925 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,980.00 Heritage Auctions 7495 Genuine PCGS
1925 $20 MS60 NGC. 1925 $20 MS60 NGC. MS-60 2,280.00 Heritage Auctions 91469 NGC
1926 $20 -- Doubled Die Obverse -- MS66 PCGS. 1926 $20 -- Doubled Die Obverse -- MS66 PCGS. MS-66 2,585.00 Heritage Auctions 4886 PCGS
1926 $20 MS61 NGC. NGC Census: (521/22278). PCGS 1926 $20 MS61 NGC. NGC Census: (521/22278). PCGS MS-61 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 8389 NGC
1927 $20 -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (361/135472). PCGS 1927 $20 -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (361/135472). PCGS MS-60 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 8679 NGC Details
1927 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1927 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 25445 Details NGC
1928 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (186/47278). PCGS 1928 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (186/47278). PCGS MS-60 1,379.45 Heritage Auctions 23177 NGC Details
1928 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (188/46979). PCGS 1928 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (188/46979). PCGS MS-60 1,809.50 Heritage Auctions 8426 NGC Details
1929 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS Details. 1929 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS Details. MS-60 15,862.50 Heritage Auctions 5764 CSN
1929 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1929 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 24,014.40 Heritage Auctions 5345 Details NGC
1930-S $20 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. 1930-S $20 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 32,900.00 Heritage Auctions 5601 PCGS Genuine
1930-S $20 MS63 NGC. 1930-S $20 MS63 NGC. MS-63 120,000.00 Heritage Auctions 4108 NGC
1931 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1931 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 38,400.00 Heritage Auctions 3829 Genuine PCGS
1931 $20 -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. 1931 $20 -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 18,800.00 Heritage Auctions 3949 PCGS Genuine
1932 $20 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. Nearly the entire 1932 Saint-Gaudens double eagle mintage -- over 1.1 million pieces -- was destroyed during the Gold Recall Act. Roger Burdette notes only 175 examples were held outside of vault storage and 1932 $20 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. Nearly the entire 1932 Saint-Gaudens double eagle mintage -- over 1.1 million pieces -- was destroyed during the Gold Recall Act. Roger Burdette notes only 175 examples were held outside of vault storage and MS-60 54,000.00 Heritage Auctions 3581 SEGS
1932 $20 MS63 PCGS. 1932 $20 MS63 PCGS. MS-63 76,375.00 Heritage Auctions 5605 PCGS