1932 $20 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. Nearly the entire 1932 Saint-Gaudens double eagle mintage -- over 1.1 million pieces -- was destroyed during the Gold Recall Act. Roger Burdette notes only 175 examples were held outside of vault storage and

1932 $20 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. Nearly the entire 1932 Saint-Gaudens double eagle mintage -- over 1.1 million pieces -- was destroyed during the Gold Recall Act. Roger Burdette notes only 175 examples were held outside of vault storage and

MS-60

54,000.00

3581

SEGS