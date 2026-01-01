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Seated Liberty 20 Cents

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Seated Liberty 20 Cents

20-cent coin has brief four-year tenure

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

The short-lived 20-cent series was born a year before the United States celebrated its centennial. And although the series can not lay...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty 20 Cents
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty 20 Cents
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1875 1875 168 222 330 390 510 650 690 710 760 970 1,040 1,220 1,590 2,380 5,780 16,060 32,440 1,250 2,000 3,250 4,250 7,000 10,000
1875 1875 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,250 2,000 3,250 4,250 7,000 10,000
1875-CC 1875-CC 276 360 492 540 880 1,160 1,230 1,410 2,130 2,280 2,660 3,340 4,220 6,060 13,190 46,610 89,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875-S 1875-S 138 150 180 210 300 390 -.- -.- -.- 810 -.- 1,030 1,310 1,910 3,130 6,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1853 H10C Arrows VG8 PCGS. 1853 H10C Arrows VG8 PCGS. VF-20 176.25 Heritage Auctions 23093 PCGS Genuine
1875 20C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1875 20C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 21262 Genuine PCGS