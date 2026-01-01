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Shield 2 Cents

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Shield 2 Cents

1864 2-cent coin first U.S. Mint coin to bear religious motto

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

The Civil War brought lots of hardship to citizens on both sides of the conflict. One of those hardships was the...READ MORE

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Shield 2 Cents
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Coin values search results

Shield 2 Cents
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 B PF-62 RB PF-63 RB PF-64 R PF-64 RB PF-65 RB PF-65 R PF-66 RB PF-66 R
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-60 B MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 RB MS-64 MS-64 RB MS-65 MS-65 R MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 B PF-62 RB PF-63 RB PF-64 R PF-64 RB PF-65 RB PF-65 R PF-66 RB PF-66 R
1869 1869 20 19.55 21.85 27.60 36.80 66 110.40 126 150 156 168 200 180 228 360 525 475 775 630 2,750 1,070 -.- 300 400 600 1,250 775 1,500 3,500 3,250 15,000
1869 1869 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 500 725 1,500 850 1,650 3,250 3,500 4,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1869 2C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1869 2C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 91.00 Heritage Auctions 23087 Details NGC
1869 2C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1869 2C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 216.00 Heritage Auctions 27056