|1907 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- No Motto NGC Details.
|1907 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- No Motto NGC Details.
|MS-60
|998.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8376
|NGC Details
|1907 $10 --- Improperly Cleaned -- No Motto.
|1907 $10 --- Improperly Cleaned -- No Motto.
|MS-60
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|18679
|NGC Details
|1908 $10 Indian Eagle With Motto -- Reverse Lamination -- MS62 NGC.
|1908 $10 Indian Eagle With Motto -- Reverse Lamination -- MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8544
|NGC
|1908 $10 Motto -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (82/3398). PCGS
|1908 $10 Motto -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (82/3398). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10179
|PCGS Genuine
|1909 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (47/1505). PCGS
|1909 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (47/1505). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8943
|PCGS Genuine
|1909 $10 AU55 NGC.
|1909 $10 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8385
|NGC
|1910 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (118/5477). PCGS
|1910 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (118/5477). PCGS
|MS-60
|675.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7964
|NGC Details
|1910 $10 AU58 NGC.
|1910 $10 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|1,242.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25621
|NGC
|1911 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (132/8466). PCGS
|1911 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (132/8466). PCGS
|MS-60
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8482
|PCGS Genuine
|1911 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (131/8137). PCGS
|1911 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (131/8137). PCGS
|MS-60
|998.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9583
|NGC Details
|1912 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (123/5821). PCGS
|1912 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (123/5821). PCGS
|MS-60
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27928
|Details NGC
|1912 $10 AU55 NGC.
|1912 $10 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9574
|NGC
|1913 $10 -- Reverse Planchet Flaw -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/4883). PCGS
|1913 $10 -- Reverse Planchet Flaw -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/4883). PCGS
|MS-60
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9221
|NGC Details
|1913 $10 AU55 NGC.
|1913 $10 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8404
|NGC
|1914 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1914 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23978
|Genuine PCGS
|1914 $10 AU58 NGC.
|1914 $10 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8115
|NGC
|1915 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1915 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|MS-60
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7796
|Genuine PCGS
|1915 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (82/3303). PCGS
|1915 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (82/3303). PCGS
|MS-60
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|11751
|NGC Details
|1916-S $10 - - Improperly Cleaned - - NGC Details. Au. NGC Census: (7/812). PCGS
|1916-S $10 - - Improperly Cleaned - - NGC Details. Au. NGC Census: (7/812). PCGS
|AU-50
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20778
|Details NGC
|1916-S $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1916-S $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8200
|Details NGC
|1920-S $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1920-S $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|39,600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4077
|Genuine PCGS
|1920-S $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1920-S $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|30,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3361
|Genuine PCGS
|1926 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (545/34779). PCGS
|1926 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (545/34779). PCGS
|MS-60
|963.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27006
|Details NGC
|1926 $10 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (544/38730). PCGS
|1926 $10 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (544/38730). PCGS
|MS-60
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9835
|NGC Details
|1930-S $10 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine.
|1930-S $10 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|24,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4340
|PCGS
|1930-S $10 -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1930-S $10 -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|22,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4206
|Genuine PCGS
|1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7923
|Genuine PCGS
|1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8669
|Genuine PCGS
|1933 $10 MS65 NGC.
|1933 $10 MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|360,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3831
|NGC
|1933 $10 MS65 PCGS.
|1933 $10 MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|587,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4322
|PCGS