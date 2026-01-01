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Indian Head $10 Eagle

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Indian Head $10 Eagle

Indian Head designs originally intended for double eagle

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

The gold $20 double eagle designed by sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens is acclaimed as one of the most beautiful coins ev...READ MORE

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Indian Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1907 No Periods No Motto on Reverse1907 No Periods No Motto on Reverse 2,490 2,500 2,500 2,510 2,510 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,580 2,780 2,810 3,130 3,490 4,660 9,630 16,450 42,580 200,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 Rolled Rim, Periods No Motto on Reverse1907 Rolled Rim, Periods No Motto on Reverse -.- 29,380 34,380 41,880 58,130 75,000 81,880 89,440 128,130 143,750 162,500 175,000 190,630 206,250 268,750 418,750 845,000 1,020,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 Wire Rim, Periods No Motto on Reverse1907 Wire Rim, Periods No Motto on Reverse -.- 10,380 11,220 14,380 19,690 35,000 21,560 28,130 30,630 34,690 38,130 47,910 56,230 68,580 78,000 120,580 172,250 357,500 731,250 -.- -.- 370,000 -.- 450,000 -.-
1908 No Motto on Reverse1908 No Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,500 2,510 2,510 2,075 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,690 2,780 2,810 3,720 5,970 9,430 17,230 38,810 83,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-D No Motto on Reverse1908-D No Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,500 2,510 2,510 2,075 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,690 2,780 2,810 5,140 8,550 13,460 43,880 94,250 182,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-D Motto on Reverse1908-D Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,510 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,580 2,780 2,810 4,390 7,250 12,120 35,430 54,600 102,050 253,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-S Motto on Reverse1908-S Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,500 2,510 2,510 2,250 2,520 2,530 2,530 3,590 5,280 6,830 10,560 14,630 20,610 34,450 49,690 100,750 143,000 218,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 Motto on Reverse1908 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,670 2,700 3,380 3,590 4,410 10,530 16,450 47,260 110,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 Motto on Reverse1908 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 34,900 54,900 94,900 119,900
1909 Motto on Reverse1909 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,670 2,700 3,410 3,720 7,220 14,300 34,520 80,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 Motto on Reverse1909 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 34,900 54,900 94,900 119,900
1909-D Motto on Reverse1909-D Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,510 2,510 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,580 3,280 3,310 3,690 5,170 15,410 31,530 66,630 162,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S Motto on Reverse1909-S Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,510 2,510 2,090 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,580 2,780 2,810 3,250 5,300 9,690 25,350 56,230 115,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 Motto on Reverse1910 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,670 2,700 3,130 3,490 3,590 8,780 18,200 63,380 115,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 Motto on Reverse1910 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 34,900 54,900 94,900 119,900
1910-D Motto on Reverse1910-D Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,580 2,670 2,700 3,310 3,490 3,810 6,990 20,480 63,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910-S Motto on Reverse1910-S Motto on Reverse 2,490 2,500 2,500 2,510 2,510 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,580 2,780 2,810 3,970 7,340 16,840 64,350 159,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 Motto on Reverse1911 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,670 2,700 3,130 3,490 3,720 7,800 17,360 42,060 92,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 Motto on Reverse1911 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 34,900 54,900 94,900 119,900
1911-D Motto on Reverse1911-D Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,500 2,500 2,510 2,510 3,350 3,210 3,420 5,660 6,470 7,660 8,610 14,300 18,200 92,630 218,750 1,300,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911-S Motto on Reverse1911-S Motto on Reverse 2,490 2,500 2,500 2,510 2,510 2,400 2,520 2,530 2,640 3,810 4,560 6,310 11,340 16,450 23,210 33,480 57,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 Motto on Reverse1912 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,670 2,700 3,090 3,220 4,030 11,190 25,550 94,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 Motto on Reverse1912 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 34,900 54,900 94,900 119,900
1912-S Motto on Reverse1912-S Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,510 2,075 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,580 2,780 2,810 4,280 7,960 10,370 36,880 143,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Motto on Reverse1913 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,670 2,700 3,130 3,340 3,500 9,650 18,010 136,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Motto on Reverse1913 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 34,900 54,900 94,900 119,900
1913-S Motto on Reverse1913-S Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,500 2,510 2,510 2,500 2,790 2,970 3,090 4,470 5,720 6,310 10,560 21,910 59,090 156,000 338,000 422,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 Motto on Reverse1914 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,670 2,700 3,410 3,490 5,690 11,540 27,300 60,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 Motto on Reverse1914 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 34,900 54,900 94,900 164,900
1914-D Motto on Reverse1914-D Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,580 2,670 2,700 3,130 3,490 4,520 16,320 28,600 86,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914-S Motto on Reverse1914-S Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,090 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,580 3,150 3,340 4,030 6,310 13,330 43,230 214,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 Motto on Reverse1915 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,670 2,700 3,130 3,490 5,130 8,160 19,830 53,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 Motto on Reverse1915 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 34,900 54,900 94,900 149,900
1915-S Motto on Reverse1915-S Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,510 2,510 2,400 2,520 2,630 4,340 6,190 7,190 9,720 12,510 18,790 36,730 86,450 156,000 227,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-S Motto on Reverse1916-S Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,510 2,100 2,520 2,530 2,530 3,090 3,560 3,810 5,170 7,050 11,540 24,690 51,350 149,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-S Motto on Reverse1920-S Motto on Reverse 8,850 9,740 15,000 19,380 29,380 50,000 39,380 45,630 59,060 64,190 74,380 107,320 121,620 167,380 225,000 343,750 481,250 1,950,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926 Motto on Reverse1926 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,570 2,640 2,660 2,670 2,890 4,250 11,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1930-S Motto on Reverse1930-S Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 9,440 10,620 14,100 33,500 20,310 21,880 23,310 26,560 31,060 46,480 51,350 66,630 99,690 120,580 193,750 318,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1932 Motto on Reverse1932 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,570 2,640 2,660 2,670 2,890 4,250 9,810 47,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1933 Motto on Reverse1933 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 175,000 195,000 -.- 168,000 180,000 212,500 225,000 256,250 300,000 481,250 781,250 1,375,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1907 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- No Motto NGC Details. 1907 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- No Motto NGC Details. MS-60 998.75 Heritage Auctions 8376 NGC Details
1907 $10 --- Improperly Cleaned -- No Motto. 1907 $10 --- Improperly Cleaned -- No Motto. MS-60 881.25 Heritage Auctions 18679 NGC Details
1908 $10 Indian Eagle With Motto -- Reverse Lamination -- MS62 NGC. 1908 $10 Indian Eagle With Motto -- Reverse Lamination -- MS62 NGC. MS-62 940.00 Heritage Auctions 8544 NGC
1908 $10 Motto -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (82/3398). PCGS 1908 $10 Motto -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (82/3398). PCGS MS-60 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 10179 PCGS Genuine
1909 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (47/1505). PCGS 1909 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (47/1505). PCGS MS-60 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 8943 PCGS Genuine
1909 $10 AU55 NGC. 1909 $10 AU55 NGC. AU-55 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8385 NGC
1910 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (118/5477). PCGS 1910 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (118/5477). PCGS MS-60 675.63 Heritage Auctions 7964 NGC Details
1910 $10 AU58 NGC. 1910 $10 AU58 NGC. AU-58 1,242.00 Heritage Auctions 25621 NGC
1911 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (132/8466). PCGS 1911 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (132/8466). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8482 PCGS Genuine
1911 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (131/8137). PCGS 1911 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (131/8137). PCGS MS-60 998.75 Heritage Auctions 9583 NGC Details
1912 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (123/5821). PCGS 1912 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (123/5821). PCGS MS-60 646.25 Heritage Auctions 27928 Details NGC
1912 $10 AU55 NGC. 1912 $10 AU55 NGC. AU-55 660.00 Heritage Auctions 9574 NGC
1913 $10 -- Reverse Planchet Flaw -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/4883). PCGS 1913 $10 -- Reverse Planchet Flaw -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/4883). PCGS MS-60 763.75 Heritage Auctions 9221 NGC Details
1913 $10 AU55 NGC. 1913 $10 AU55 NGC. AU-55 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8404 NGC
1914 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1914 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 23978 Genuine PCGS
1914 $10 AU58 NGC. 1914 $10 AU58 NGC. AU-58 780.00 Heritage Auctions 8115 NGC
1915 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1915 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 7796 Genuine PCGS
1915 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (82/3303). PCGS 1915 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (82/3303). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 11751 NGC Details
1916-S $10 - - Improperly Cleaned - - NGC Details. Au. NGC Census: (7/812). PCGS 1916-S $10 - - Improperly Cleaned - - NGC Details. Au. NGC Census: (7/812). PCGS AU-50 940.00 Heritage Auctions 20778 Details NGC
1916-S $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1916-S $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 900.00 Heritage Auctions 8200 Details NGC
1920-S $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1920-S $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 39,600.00 Heritage Auctions 4077 Genuine PCGS
1920-S $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1920-S $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 30,000.00 Heritage Auctions 3361 Genuine PCGS
1926 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (545/34779). PCGS 1926 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (545/34779). PCGS MS-60 963.50 Heritage Auctions 27006 Details NGC
1926 $10 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (544/38730). PCGS 1926 $10 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (544/38730). PCGS MS-60 763.75 Heritage Auctions 9835 NGC Details
1930-S $10 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. 1930-S $10 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 24,000.00 Heritage Auctions 4340 PCGS
1930-S $10 -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. 1930-S $10 -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 22,800.00 Heritage Auctions 4206 Genuine PCGS
1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 7923 Genuine PCGS
1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 8669 Genuine PCGS
1933 $10 MS65 NGC. 1933 $10 MS65 NGC. MS-65 360,000.00 Heritage Auctions 3831 NGC
1933 $10 MS65 PCGS. 1933 $10 MS65 PCGS. MS-65 587,500.00 Heritage Auctions 4322 PCGS