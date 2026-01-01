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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle

Blunders cause 30-year halt in $10 eagle production

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Was the Capped Bust $10 eagle a failure? Let's look at the facts.

• It failed to circulate widely.

• It ...READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 PF-63
1797 1797 5,190 8,190 11,910 17,190 26,560 32,500 32,310 37,310 40,310 53,440 66,950 84,830 109,530 211,250 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798/7 7X6 Stars 1798/7 7X6 Stars -.- -.- 33,130 53,130 91,880 200,000 173,130 179,380 218,750 437,500 546,000 585,000 1,072,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798/7 9X4 Stars 1798/7 9X4 Stars -.- 10,160 17,810 31,940 45,940 50,000 70,310 76,560 86,880 110,940 136,500 165,750 318,500 380,250 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1799 Large Obverse Stars 1799 Large Obverse Stars 6,060 9,340 13,060 14,810 17,440 19,000 19,690 22,310 24,190 26,940 34,130 40,630 48,690 75,000 168,350 312,000 572,000 -.-
1799 Small Obverse Stars 1799 Small Obverse Stars -.- -.- 11,500 13,500 19,000 20,000 23,500 -.- 28,500 33,500 38,500 -.- 58,500 82,500 175,000 -.- -.- -.-
1800 1800 5,190 7,970 10,530 12,190 17,500 19,500 22,060 24,060 26,560 31,560 36,860 41,410 54,540 95,230 292,500 487,500 -.- -.-
1801 1801 5,910 10,310 11,720 14,560 17,310 19,500 19,940 21,060 23,060 28,560 32,940 33,750 47,910 65,000 141,120 351,000 -.- -.-
1803 14 Reverse Stars 1803 14 Reverse Stars -.- -.- 16,500 18,500 22,500 25,000 32,500 -.- 35,000 42,500 65,000 -.- 105,000 140,000 275,000 -.- -.- -.-
1803 Large Reverse Stars 1803 Large Reverse Stars -.- -.- 12,500 15,000 20,000 22,500 26,500 -.- 32,500 35,000 47,500 -.- 52,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1803 Small Reverse Stars 1803 Small Reverse Stars 5,560 8,030 10,590 13,130 17,810 22,500 20,940 22,500 27,500 34,190 35,630 38,130 55,900 82,230 177,780 442,000 520,000 -.-
1804 1804 -.- 12,060 20,630 26,880 35,940 42,500 54,380 56,940 66,560 71,560 113,750 208,000 219,380 338,000 552,500 -.- -.- 2,500,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.4. Bas-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A number of pinscratches are present in the right obverse field, but this lightly worn specimen is quite attractive otherwise. The design elements are well 1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.4. Bas-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A number of pinscratches are present in the right obverse field, but this lightly worn specimen is quite attractive otherwise. The design elements are well AU-50 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 6821 CSN
1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti Removed -- NGC Details. 1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 6822 NGC Details
1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars -- Repaired, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars -- Repaired, Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-45 22,325.00 Heritage Auctions 4145 ANACS
1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars AU50 PCGS. 1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars AU50 PCGS. AU-50 64,625.00 Heritage Auctions 5474 PCGS
1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 11,750.00 Heritage Auctions 6561 PCGS Genuiine
1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 11,162.50 Heritage Auctions 5119 NGC Details
1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 4009 NGC Details
1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 3946 NGC Details
1801 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1801 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 6565 PCGS Genuine
1801 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1801 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 3800 PCGS Genuine
1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. 1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. MS-62 44,062.50 Heritage Auctions 4149 NGC
1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. BD-5, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State g/a. The 1803 Capped Bust Right eagle boasts a nominal mintage of 15,017 pieces, with six die varieties known for the date. The same obverse die was used to strike all six varieties, 1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. BD-5, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State g/a. The 1803 Capped Bust Right eagle boasts a nominal mintage of 15,017 pieces, with six die varieties known for the date. The same obverse die was used to strike all six varieties, MS-62 47,000.00 Heritage Auctions 3862 NGC
1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU55 PCGS. 1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 70,500.00 Heritage Auctions 4150 PCGS
1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU58 NGC. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A nominal mintage of 3,757 Capped Bust Right eagles was accomplished in 1804, but die evidence suggests at least some of those coins were dated 1803. Two die varieties of 1804-d 1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU58 NGC. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A nominal mintage of 3,757 Capped Bust Right eagles was accomplished in 1804, but die evidence suggests at least some of those coins were dated 1803. Two die varieties of 1804-d AU-58 58,750.00 Heritage Auctions 5664 NGC