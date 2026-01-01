|1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.4. Bas-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A number of pinscratches are present in the right obverse field, but this lightly worn specimen is quite attractive otherwise. The design elements are well
|1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.4. Bas-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A number of pinscratches are present in the right obverse field, but this lightly worn specimen is quite attractive otherwise. The design elements are well
|AU-50
|6,462.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6821
|CSN
|1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti Removed -- NGC Details.
|1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti Removed -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|7,637.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6822
|NGC Details
|1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars -- Repaired, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars -- Repaired, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-45
|22,325.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4145
|ANACS
|1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars AU50 PCGS.
|1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|64,625.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5474
|PCGS
|1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|11,750.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6561
|PCGS Genuiine
|1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|11,162.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5119
|NGC Details
|1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|6,462.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4009
|NGC Details
|1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|7,637.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3946
|NGC Details
|1801 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1801 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|9,400.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6565
|PCGS Genuine
|1801 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1801 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|9,400.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3800
|PCGS Genuine
|1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC.
|1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|44,062.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4149
|NGC
|1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. BD-5, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State g/a. The 1803 Capped Bust Right eagle boasts a nominal mintage of 15,017 pieces, with six die varieties known for the date. The same obverse die was used to strike all six varieties,
|1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. BD-5, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State g/a. The 1803 Capped Bust Right eagle boasts a nominal mintage of 15,017 pieces, with six die varieties known for the date. The same obverse die was used to strike all six varieties,
|MS-62
|47,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3862
|NGC
|1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU55 PCGS.
|1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|70,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4150
|PCGS
|1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU58 NGC. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A nominal mintage of 3,757 Capped Bust Right eagles was accomplished in 1804, but die evidence suggests at least some of those coins were dated 1803. Two die varieties of 1804-d
|1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU58 NGC. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A nominal mintage of 3,757 Capped Bust Right eagles was accomplished in 1804, but die evidence suggests at least some of those coins were dated 1803. Two die varieties of 1804-d
|AU-58
|58,750.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5664
|NGC