1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.4. Bas-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A number of pinscratches are present in the right obverse field, but this lightly worn specimen is quite attractive otherwise. The design elements are well 1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.4. Bas-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A number of pinscratches are present in the right obverse field, but this lightly worn specimen is quite attractive otherwise. The design elements are well AU-50 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 6821 CSN

1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti Removed -- NGC Details. 1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 6822 NGC Details

1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars -- Repaired, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars -- Repaired, Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-45 22,325.00 Heritage Auctions 4145 ANACS

1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars AU50 PCGS. 1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars AU50 PCGS. AU-50 64,625.00 Heritage Auctions 5474 PCGS

1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 11,750.00 Heritage Auctions 6561 PCGS Genuiine

1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 11,162.50 Heritage Auctions 5119 NGC Details

1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 4009 NGC Details

1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 3946 NGC Details

1801 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1801 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 6565 PCGS Genuine

1801 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1801 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 3800 PCGS Genuine

1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. 1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. MS-62 44,062.50 Heritage Auctions 4149 NGC

1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. BD-5, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State g/a. The 1803 Capped Bust Right eagle boasts a nominal mintage of 15,017 pieces, with six die varieties known for the date. The same obverse die was used to strike all six varieties, 1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. BD-5, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State g/a. The 1803 Capped Bust Right eagle boasts a nominal mintage of 15,017 pieces, with six die varieties known for the date. The same obverse die was used to strike all six varieties, MS-62 47,000.00 Heritage Auctions 3862 NGC

1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU55 PCGS. 1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 70,500.00 Heritage Auctions 4150 PCGS