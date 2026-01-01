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First Spouse gold $10 bullion coins
The same 2005 law that directed the U.S. Mint to produce dollar coins with portraits of U.S. Presidents on the obverse also created the First Spouse gold $10 bullion coin program, which ...READ MORE
The same 2005 law that directed the U.S. Mint to produce dollar coins with portraits of U.S. Presidents on the obverse also created the First Spouse gold $10 bullion coin program, which honors the first ladies.
The coins were first produced in 2007.
The obverses of most of the coins produced under the First Spouse program feature portraits of the first spouses, their names and the dates and order of their terms as first spouse. The reverse of each coin depicts a scene or image emblematic of the first spouse's contributions to the nation.
The law authorizing the coins states that the First Spouse coins will be released at the same time as their respective Presidential dollars.
For presidents that served without a first spouse, the coins bear obverses with designs representing Liberty as depicted on a circulating coin of his presidential term, with a reverse design focused on a theme of the president's contributions to the nation.
The First Spouse gold coins have the same diameter as Presidential dollars and are struck in 24-karat, .9999 fine gold; the same fineness as used for the American Buffalo bullion coins.
Each type is struck in Uncirculated and Proof versions, and both are available for purchase directly from the U.S. Mint. The Mint also makes bronze medal versions for sale to collectors that are not legal tender.
The Feb. 16, 2009, issue of Coin World reported that some collectors received from the U.S. Mint a First Spouse medal mule – a piece bearing the 2007 obverse for Abigail Adams and a reverse intended for the 2008 Louisa Adams medal.
A U.S. Mint internal investigation was conducted, focusing on the production of the mule. Mint officials issued a report on Sept. 16, 2009; however, as an internal investigation, any action taken by the Mint is considered internal to the agency and no details were provided.