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10 dollar

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Blunders cause 30-year halt in $10 eagle production

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Was the Capped Bust $10 eagle a failure? Let's look at the facts.

• It failed to circulate widely.

• It ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Small Eagle $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
 
Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 PF-63
1797 1797 5,190 8,190 11,910 17,190 26,560 32,500 32,310 37,310 40,310 53,440 66,950 84,830 109,530 211,250 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798/7 7X6 Stars 1798/7 7X6 Stars -.- -.- 33,130 53,130 91,880 200,000 173,130 179,380 218,750 437,500 546,000 585,000 1,072,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798/7 9X4 Stars 1798/7 9X4 Stars -.- 10,160 17,810 31,940 45,940 50,000 70,310 76,560 86,880 110,940 136,500 165,750 318,500 380,250 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1799 Large Obverse Stars 1799 Large Obverse Stars 6,060 9,340 13,060 14,810 17,440 19,000 19,690 22,310 24,190 26,940 34,130 40,630 48,690 75,000 168,350 312,000 572,000 -.-
1799 Small Obverse Stars 1799 Small Obverse Stars -.- -.- 11,500 13,500 19,000 20,000 23,500 -.- 28,500 33,500 38,500 -.- 58,500 82,500 175,000 -.- -.- -.-
1800 1800 5,190 7,970 10,530 12,190 17,500 19,500 22,060 24,060 26,560 31,560 36,860 41,410 54,540 95,230 292,500 487,500 -.- -.-
1801 1801 5,910 10,310 11,720 14,560 17,310 19,500 19,940 21,060 23,060 28,560 32,940 33,750 47,910 65,000 141,120 351,000 -.- -.-
1803 14 Reverse Stars 1803 14 Reverse Stars -.- -.- 16,500 18,500 22,500 25,000 32,500 -.- 35,000 42,500 65,000 -.- 105,000 140,000 275,000 -.- -.- -.-
1803 Large Reverse Stars 1803 Large Reverse Stars -.- -.- 12,500 15,000 20,000 22,500 26,500 -.- 32,500 35,000 47,500 -.- 52,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1803 Small Reverse Stars 1803 Small Reverse Stars 5,560 8,030 10,590 13,130 17,810 22,500 20,940 22,500 27,500 34,190 35,630 38,130 55,900 82,230 177,780 442,000 520,000 -.-
1804 1804 -.- 12,060 20,630 26,880 35,940 42,500 54,380 56,940 66,560 71,560 113,750 208,000 219,380 338,000 552,500 -.- -.- 2,500,000
 
Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1838 No Motto1838 No Motto 2,870 2,890 3,180 4,780 11,030 13,500 16,560 19,560 25,000 45,310 74,380 85,630 97,180 156,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500,000
1839 New Portrait, Small Letters No Motto1839 New Portrait, Small Letters No Motto 2,870 2,890 3,270 5,190 11,060 12,500 14,060 18,130 21,250 59,480 89,060 101,880 136,500 175,500 259,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1839 Old Portrait, Large Letters No Motto1839 Old Portrait, Large Letters No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,030 6,660 6,250 7,500 9,280 15,690 19,690 27,190 45,440 58,310 126,750 186,980 337,500 675,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 No Motto1840 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,080 3,130 2,500 3,190 3,220 4,470 6,690 20,310 34,130 51,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841 No Motto1841 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,750 3,190 3,220 4,560 6,780 15,000 17,440 28,150 62,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 115,000 -.- 150,000 -.- -.-
1841-O No Motto1841-O No Motto 2,870 3,750 7,140 13,200 20,000 35,000 41,940 57,810 82,550 92,190 110,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Large Date No Motto1842 Large Date No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,750 3,190 3,220 3,910 5,970 13,560 16,060 22,950 47,130 83,030 138,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Small Date No Motto1842 Small Date No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,850 3,190 3,220 3,940 8,060 15,940 18,130 54,930 81,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-O No Motto1842-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 4,000 5,220 6,660 8,720 19,060 60,630 87,190 126,750 325,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843 No Motto1843 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,000 3,190 3,660 5,340 16,060 29,310 42,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843 Doubled Date No Motto1843 Doubled Date No Motto -.- -.- 1,400 1,650 1,750 2,250 3,500 -.- 6,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-O No Motto1843-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,350 3,190 4,030 6,250 10,000 19,190 47,780 64,160 115,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844 No Motto1844 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,940 3,750 6,160 7,750 10,280 13,310 19,190 21,190 27,940 37,050 51,350 96,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844-O No Motto1844-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,850 3,410 3,970 4,530 7,030 18,130 50,120 60,780 82,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845 No Motto1845 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,000 3,190 6,030 7,030 12,380 19,380 23,440 55,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200,000 325,000
1845-O No Motto1845-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 3,750 4,030 4,840 6,090 10,530 26,560 44,560 63,050 84,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 No Motto1846 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,150 3,510 4,000 5,720 6,720 10,410 16,690 44,690 51,250 72,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 210,000 -.-
1846/5-O No Motto1846/5-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,410 4,650 6,090 6,530 8,660 42,060 53,130 56,880 69,880 84,180 116,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-O No Motto1846-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,000 3,650 4,560 6,220 7,910 15,560 39,380 47,130 63,250 95,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847 No Motto1847 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,700 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 4,560 5,780 10,170 32,180 55,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-O No Motto1847-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,250 1,850 3,340 3,440 3,660 5,310 8,340 12,810 24,380 47,450 87,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848 No Motto1848 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,700 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 6,840 10,410 21,780 40,630 73,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200,000 -.- -.-
1848-O No Motto1848-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,080 4,090 4,750 5,720 6,310 7,660 11,090 25,630 34,810 44,010 62,730 86,740 127,910 305,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 No Motto1849 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,700 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 4,880 5,780 8,810 24,510 51,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849/1848 No Motto1849/1848 No Motto -.- -.- 1,300 1,550 1,600 1,750 2,500 -.- 3,750 5,500 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-O No Motto1849-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 4,190 5,750 6,530 7,970 12,090 33,440 54,380 74,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 Large Date No Motto1850 Large Date No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,650 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 6,030 9,660 18,010 42,320 90,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 Small Date No Motto1850 Small Date No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,800 3,190 3,220 4,160 5,360 10,280 15,540 25,160 49,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-O No Motto1850-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,080 3,310 4,000 4,940 5,340 6,470 23,080 34,060 38,130 51,350 82,550 148,500 324,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851 No Motto1851 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,800 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 6,220 8,220 15,930 42,250 56,360 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-O No Motto1851-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,000 3,190 3,220 3,280 5,030 11,090 21,060 39,850 53,630 79,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852 No Motto1852 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,700 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 4,280 5,940 10,690 36,730 60,280 195,750 338,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-O No Motto1852-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,080 6,310 7,750 7,440 9,780 13,750 26,560 94,250 120,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 No Motto1853 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,000 1,650 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 3,910 6,090 9,980 30,620 59,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853/2 No Motto1853/2 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,000 2,250 3,190 3,220 3,280 5,160 17,810 20,940 58,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-O No Motto1853-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,150 2,350 3,440 4,090 6,590 10,760 22,310 42,810 71,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 No Motto1854 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,000 1,850 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 6,410 10,160 22,950 40,630 56,360 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-O Large Date No Motto1854-O Large Date No Motto -.- -.- 1,600 1,850 2,650 3,000 3,650 -.- 4,750 9,000 21,000 -.- 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-O Small Date No Motto1854-O Small Date No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,080 3,130 3,000 3,190 3,440 4,220 11,030 20,440 28,130 37,380 50,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-S No Motto1854-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,200 3,190 3,280 4,220 8,250 21,690 33,800 53,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 No Motto1855 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,000 1,700 3,190 3,220 3,340 3,530 4,780 5,340 12,320 29,060 50,960 110,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-O No Motto1855-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,080 4,840 7,000 8,440 10,470 16,940 20,940 30,630 46,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-S No Motto1855-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 4,190 4,720 6,750 7,940 16,810 25,310 27,900 45,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 No Motto1856 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,700 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 3,810 5,470 12,770 25,810 72,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-O No Motto1856-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,910 4,500 4,840 6,470 11,910 18,920 47,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-S No Motto1856-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,250 3,190 3,220 3,690 5,970 17,190 20,310 31,850 50,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 No Motto1857 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,750 3,190 3,220 3,720 6,190 21,910 32,810 73,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-O No Motto1857-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,590 7,190 9,250 9,840 10,810 15,630 47,810 73,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-S No Motto1857-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 4,500 4,310 4,780 7,280 11,530 15,940 17,310 22,950 39,980 84,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 No Motto1858 No Motto 3,060 3,870 5,160 6,690 8,440 10,000 12,500 15,000 23,560 32,190 36,880 48,130 74,750 115,380 324,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225,000 -.- -.-
1858-O No Motto1858-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,850 3,470 4,410 6,410 7,560 17,940 24,060 35,750 63,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-S No Motto1858-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 4,840 6,500 8,560 10,410 14,560 35,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 No Motto1859 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,000 3,190 3,220 3,280 6,910 21,560 31,690 71,830 84,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65,000 110,000 160,000 185,000 300,000
1859-O No Motto1859-O No Motto 3,780 4,740 6,690 10,470 25,940 26,500 34,380 39,440 60,690 81,060 110,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S No Motto1859-S No Motto 2,870 2,940 4,780 6,590 8,220 18,500 18,130 22,500 24,810 34,380 68,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 No Motto1860 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,750 3,190 3,220 3,660 4,940 10,190 15,000 21,780 36,080 73,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65,000 110,000 160,000 185,000 300,000
1860-O No Motto1860-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,720 4,850 5,060 6,410 8,590 13,750 24,380 39,690 55,580 73,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-S No Motto1860-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 4,940 7,280 12,090 23,500 16,560 18,440 32,190 43,560 72,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 No Motto1861 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,750 3,190 3,280 3,530 4,410 6,190 8,090 14,760 28,280 55,690 155,250 283,500 -.- -.- -.- 65,000 110,000 160,000 185,000 300,000
1861-S No Motto1861-S No Motto 2,870 3,300 3,910 4,780 10,000 15,000 12,280 14,060 15,440 30,940 49,380 76,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 No Motto1862 No Motto 2,870 2,890 3,040 3,080 4,410 6,500 6,470 7,720 8,470 15,560 19,440 35,440 47,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60,000 100,000 150,000 175,000 265,000
1862-S No Motto1862-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 4,470 6,250 9,530 14,500 14,810 17,810 26,560 44,690 76,880 128,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 No Motto1863 No Motto 4,380 6,450 9,280 19,690 45,940 56,500 60,440 74,190 89,060 119,190 135,630 143,750 165,750 201,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65,000 110,000 160,000 185,000 300,000
1863-S No Motto1863-S No Motto 4,980 6,530 8,340 10,190 17,810 20,000 22,500 28,060 34,450 57,530 156,000 188,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 No Motto1864 No Motto 2,870 3,300 4,780 7,030 14,190 20,000 24,440 35,560 42,500 48,130 66,560 81,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65,000 110,000 160,000 185,000 300,000
1864-S No Motto1864-S No Motto 25,800 34,200 61,880 81,940 112,500 130,000 181,250 218,750 303,130 325,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 No Motto1865 No Motto 2,870 2,890 3,940 5,410 9,530 18,500 21,060 25,560 29,810 42,580 48,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60,000 100,000 150,000 175,000 265,000
1865-S No Motto1865-S No Motto 4,260 5,820 6,970 10,440 21,060 22,500 32,190 36,880 45,630 63,050 118,130 131,250 149,500 165,750 209,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865-S 865/Inverted 186 No Motto1865-S 865/Inverted 186 No Motto 2,870 3,450 6,090 8,220 14,060 21,500 24,690 28,440 33,750 45,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866-S No Motto1866-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 6,030 8,220 13,130 17,000 14,380 17,940 21,560 47,130 64,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866-S Motto on Reverse1866-S Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 3,390 4,140 6,590 8,250 10,280 12,500 22,310 38,680 46,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto on Reverse1866 Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 2,880 5,810 5,850 6,970 9,090 12,280 19,830 37,050 48,750 68,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto on Reverse1866 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 45,000 60,000 90,000 130,000
1867 Motto on Reverse1867 Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,910 3,660 4,910 6,850 9,690 11,810 19,940 27,940 34,780 44,060 79,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 Motto on Reverse1867 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 45,000 60,000 90,000 130,000
1867-S Motto on Reverse1867-S Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,940 4,050 6,060 9,780 13,500 15,630 18,440 24,380 47,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Motto on Reverse1868 Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 2,880 3,050 2,250 3,080 3,100 4,470 8,220 17,230 23,060 40,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Motto on Reverse1868 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 45,000 60,000 90,000 130,000
1868-S Motto on Reverse1868-S Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 3,000 3,810 3,850 5,030 6,190 9,940 22,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Motto on Reverse1869 Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 3,000 4,810 8,500 7,030 10,810 15,310 29,690 42,810 51,030 60,780 79,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Motto on Reverse1869 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 45,000 60,000 90,000 130,000
1869-S Motto on Reverse1869-S Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 3,000 5,160 7,000 8,280 9,280 11,780 19,690 42,190 68,580 125,450 171,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Motto on Reverse1870 Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 2,880 3,310 4,500 4,220 6,160 9,300 15,930 34,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Motto on Reverse1870 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 28,500 40,000 55,000 80,000 115,000
1870-CC Motto on Reverse1870-CC Motto on Reverse 33,000 49,380 74,380 92,440 120,630 200,000 198,250 240,500 461,500 968,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870-S Motto on Reverse1870-S Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 3,030 4,720 5,500 6,780 7,840 15,940 36,560 49,380 64,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Motto on Reverse1871 Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,980 3,000 3,910 5,000 6,030 7,530 11,840 15,940 43,230 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Motto on Reverse1871 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 28,500 40,000 55,000 80,000 115,000
1871-CC Motto on Reverse1871-CC Motto on Reverse 3,390 3,900 4,810 7,060 21,060 25,000 27,810 31,560 49,060 55,250 78,130 110,180 143,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871-S Motto on Reverse1871-S Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 3,000 3,190 4,350 5,280 6,380 12,500 34,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Motto on Reverse1872 Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 4,410 7,160 10,000 12,310 13,440 16,250 33,440 40,940 46,690 53,950 66,830 88,760 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Motto on Reverse1872 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 28,500 40,000 55,000 80,000 115,000
1872-CC Motto on Reverse1872-CC Motto on Reverse 8,700 10,020 14,400 16,560 21,560 30,000 26,250 35,940 53,630 74,380 -.- -.- 305,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872-S Motto on Reverse1872-S Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 3,000 3,050 3,250 3,190 4,560 6,720 12,030 31,880 51,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Motto on Reverse1873 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 8,130 9,940 19,690 23,500 31,250 -.- 55,310 97,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Motto on Reverse1873 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 28,500 40,000 55,000 80,000 115,000
1873-CC Motto on Reverse1873-CC Motto on Reverse 10,380 12,900 19,190 22,500 40,000 53,500 55,810 66,560 124,380 153,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-S Motto on Reverse1873-S Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 3,000 3,690 6,500 4,880 7,030 9,220 21,780 39,690 50,380 64,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Motto on Reverse1874 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,450 2,460 2,470 1,500 2,580 2,730 3,000 3,150 3,190 3,290 5,200 18,460 32,060 69,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Motto on Reverse1874 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 45,000 60,000 85,000 130,000
1874-CC Motto on Reverse1874-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,570 5,310 8,940 12,000 14,690 20,000 25,690 53,630 82,550 94,250 125,450 260,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874-S Motto on Reverse1874-S Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,570 4,750 5,190 7,280 13,190 25,310 37,190 48,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Motto on Reverse1875 Motto on Reverse 112,500 125,000 144,000 216,000 288,000 500,000 617,500 1,072,500 1,187,500 1,281,250 1,343,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,000 57,500 75,000 120,000 200,000
1875-CC Motto on Reverse1875-CC Motto on Reverse 3,690 4,560 5,340 10,780 19,060 25,000 31,560 39,060 57,190 85,940 104,380 131,250 175,000 218,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 Motto on Reverse1876 Motto on Reverse 4,230 4,710 5,590 7,280 13,750 19,500 24,810 26,940 43,440 57,810 93,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 Motto on Reverse1876 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1876-CC Motto on Reverse1876-CC Motto on Reverse 4,500 5,550 6,160 7,310 18,750 26,500 22,500 33,190 42,810 141,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876-S Motto on Reverse1876-S Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 3,060 5,970 9,000 10,780 12,810 25,630 58,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 Motto on Reverse1877 Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 4,160 8,190 11,000 14,440 15,440 20,310 26,330 45,630 73,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 Motto on Reverse1877 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1877-CC Motto on Reverse1877-CC Motto on Reverse 5,700 6,660 7,770 11,090 18,440 32,500 39,380 47,810 85,310 136,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877-S Motto on Reverse1877-S Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,570 2,250 2,580 4,190 6,690 13,310 29,060 40,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Motto on Reverse1878 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,450 2,460 2,470 1,500 2,580 2,580 2,590 2,660 2,690 2,810 3,330 5,160 11,590 33,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Motto on Reverse1878 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1878-CC Motto on Reverse1878-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 5,190 12,090 21,940 30,000 28,060 34,060 54,690 94,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-S Motto on Reverse1878-S Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,570 1,650 2,580 2,580 2,590 5,160 20,310 32,810 40,630 46,690 62,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Motto on Reverse1879 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,450 2,460 2,470 1,500 2,580 2,580 2,590 2,600 2,630 2,650 3,080 3,380 7,660 30,440 56,030 92,480 -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1879-CC Motto on Reverse1879-CC Motto on Reverse 6,750 9,120 15,310 26,560 37,500 56,500 59,060 62,500 90,350 99,450 131,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-O Motto on Reverse1879-O Motto on Reverse 6,540 7,620 10,260 14,060 23,690 28,500 34,380 40,940 55,940 81,450 92,810 120,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-S Motto on Reverse1879-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,450 2,460 2,470 1,500 2,470 2,580 2,590 2,600 2,630 2,650 3,080 6,990 17,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Motto on Reverse1880 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,580 2,590 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,380 6,010 29,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Motto on Reverse1880 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1880-CC Motto on Reverse1880-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,570 3,660 4,280 5,000 6,440 7,160 9,160 17,880 40,630 48,190 79,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880-O Motto on Reverse1880-O Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,570 3,850 4,780 5,280 6,410 8,910 19,690 22,060 36,880 77,190 162,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880-S Motto on Reverse1880-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,380 9,280 39,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 Motto on Reverse1881 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 3,440 21,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 Motto on Reverse1881 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1881-CC Motto on Reverse1881-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,570 3,780 4,060 5,000 4,840 6,030 6,840 7,560 9,530 11,690 25,550 73,780 121,230 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-O Motto on Reverse1881-O Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,570 4,000 2,580 4,090 6,060 7,780 20,150 47,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-S Motto on Reverse1881-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Motto on Reverse1882 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 3,440 17,360 65,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Motto on Reverse1882 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1882-CC Motto on Reverse1882-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,570 3,780 5,720 8,500 9,030 9,810 13,750 22,100 36,880 48,130 59,380 90,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-O Motto on Reverse1882-O Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,570 2,750 2,580 3,280 4,910 8,130 10,940 12,810 35,630 62,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-S Motto on Reverse1882-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 20,250 41,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Motto on Reverse1883 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 8,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1883-CC Motto on Reverse1883-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,570 3,940 5,780 6,000 8,660 10,000 13,440 24,380 49,380 55,810 70,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-O Motto on Reverse1883-O Motto on Reverse 10,200 13,440 18,440 23,130 44,380 80,000 96,880 104,690 117,190 154,380 171,600 181,250 192,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-S Motto on Reverse1883-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,480 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 9,660 20,250 29,250 52,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 Motto on Reverse1884 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 4,030 17,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 Motto on Reverse1884 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1884-CC Motto on Reverse1884-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,570 3,780 4,050 5,850 5,030 7,340 10,590 16,690 30,940 38,750 72,060 155,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-S Motto on Reverse1884-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 5,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Motto on Reverse1885 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 4,780 29,580 78,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Motto on Reverse1885 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1885-S Motto on Reverse1885-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 9,260 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Motto on Reverse1886 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 11,470 28,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Motto on Reverse1886 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1886-S Motto on Reverse1886-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 3,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Motto on Reverse1887 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 5,690 17,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Motto on Reverse1887 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1887-S Motto on Reverse1887-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 6,410 33,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Motto on Reverse1888 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 7,780 20,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Motto on Reverse1888 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 110,000
1888-O Motto on Reverse1888-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,850 2,430 2,440 2,480 2,500 2,630 2,650 3,380 9,390 27,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888-S Motto on Reverse1888-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,500 4,560 28,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Motto on Reverse1889 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,470 2,000 2,470 2,480 2,480 3,720 4,690 5,780 8,530 13,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Motto on Reverse1889 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1889-S Motto on Reverse1889-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,440 56,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 Motto on Reverse1890 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 4,340 10,530 34,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 Motto on Reverse1890 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 20,000 32,500 46,500 67,500
1890-CC Motto on Reverse1890-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,570 3,780 3,930 3,250 4,020 4,080 4,470 6,220 7,310 9,340 11,410 31,530 84,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Motto on Reverse1891 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,820 12,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Motto on Reverse1891 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 20,000 32,500 46,500 67,500
1891-CC Motto on Reverse1891-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,450 3,660 3,840 3,930 2,650 4,020 4,080 4,340 4,440 4,560 4,660 4,910 10,160 34,760 75,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 Motto on Reverse1892 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,710 11,470 36,110 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 Motto on Reverse1892 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 20,000 32,500 46,500 67,500
1892-CC Motto on Reverse1892-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,510 3,660 3,940 2,850 4,190 4,440 4,590 4,910 5,660 9,660 16,560 55,690 73,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-O Motto on Reverse1892-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,600 2,470 2,480 2,480 2,500 2,630 2,650 3,060 11,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-S Motto on Reverse1892-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 9,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 Motto on Reverse1893 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,440 8,940 21,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 Motto on Reverse1893 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 20,000 32,500 46,500 67,500
1893-CC Motto on Reverse1893-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,510 3,660 3,940 5,000 5,810 6,840 10,060 13,310 23,750 26,560 60,940 83,030 119,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-O Motto on Reverse1893-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,650 2,430 2,480 2,590 2,600 2,630 3,030 3,560 6,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-S Motto on Reverse1893-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 6,470 19,180 50,630 78,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 Motto on Reverse1894 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,440 9,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 Motto on Reverse1894 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 20,000 32,500 46,500 67,500
1894-O Motto on Reverse1894-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,550 2,470 2,580 2,590 2,910 2,970 3,030 3,970 6,920 16,560 33,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894-S Motto on Reverse1894-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,470 1,550 2,580 2,580 2,590 2,600 4,840 8,440 14,190 26,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 Motto on Reverse1895 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,440 14,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 Motto on Reverse1895 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 11,500 14,500 18,500 28,500 55,000
1895-O Motto on Reverse1895-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,550 2,580 2,580 2,590 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 8,220 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895-S Motto on Reverse1895-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,580 2,580 2,590 2,600 3,310 4,970 6,210 12,520 36,110 63,380 155,250 209,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 Motto on Reverse1896 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,580 10,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 Motto on Reverse1896 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 11,500 14,500 18,500 28,500 55,000
1896-S Motto on Reverse1896-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,470 1,500 2,470 2,480 2,480 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 11,640 31,690 51,680 78,640 155,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 Motto on Reverse1897 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,380 5,590 13,330 43,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 Motto on Reverse1897 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,000 16,000 20,000 32,500 60,000
1897-O Motto on Reverse1897-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,700 2,430 2,440 2,590 2,600 2,970 3,160 3,690 8,470 23,080 35,940 62,440 162,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897-S Motto on Reverse1897-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 5,280 11,410 27,940 67,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 Motto on Reverse1898 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,380 6,220 12,350 43,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 Motto on Reverse1898 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,000 14,500 18,500 28,500 55,000
1898-S Motto on Reverse1898-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 5,910 16,880 38,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 Motto on Reverse1899 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,380 3,940 10,560 40,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 Motto on Reverse1899 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 13,500 17,500 25,000 50,000
1899-O Motto on Reverse1899-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,600 2,430 2,440 2,480 2,600 2,630 2,650 3,970 9,660 21,450 43,440 -.- -.- 300,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899-S Motto on Reverse1899-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,910 19,060 37,130 57,380 246,000 299,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 Motto on Reverse1900 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,380 4,530 16,540 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 Motto on Reverse1900 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 13,500 17,500 25,000 50,000
1900-S Motto on Reverse1900-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,590 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 4,910 13,030 25,990 -.- 60,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 Motto on Reverse1901 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 3,830 4,000 15,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 Motto on Reverse1901 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 13,500 17,500 25,000 50,000
1901-O Motto on Reverse1901-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,600 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,500 2,630 2,650 3,190 3,780 6,780 16,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901-S Motto on Reverse1901-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 3,830 4,590 19,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 Motto on Reverse1902 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 3,470 13,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 Motto on Reverse1902 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 13,500 17,500 25,000 50,000
1902-S Motto on Reverse1902-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 3,830 12,250 43,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 Motto on Reverse1903 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 7,090 18,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 Motto on Reverse1903 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 13,500 17,500 25,000 50,000
1903-O Motto on Reverse1903-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,600 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,500 2,630 2,650 2,810 3,560 6,220 19,910 35,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903-S Motto on Reverse1903-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 3,980 5,440 20,800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 Motto on Reverse1904 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 8,780 12,620 54,680 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 Motto on Reverse1904 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 13,500 17,500 25,000 50,000
1904-O Motto on Reverse1904-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,600 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 8,680 19,310 33,750 74,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 Motto on Reverse1905 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 5,820 14,110 33,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 Motto on Reverse1905 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 14,500 18,500 30,000 62,500
1905-S Motto on Reverse1905-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 5,030 15,190 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 Motto on Reverse1906 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 8,530 20,250 43,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 Motto on Reverse1906 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 13,500 17,500 25,000 50,000
1906-D Motto on Reverse1906-D Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,940 3,280 8,610 16,540 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-O Motto on Reverse1906-O Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,600 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,500 2,630 2,650 3,560 6,410 9,780 22,950 38,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-S Motto on Reverse1906-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 9,110 19,580 23,960 43,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 Motto on Reverse1907 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 3,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 Motto on Reverse1907 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 13,500 17,500 25,000 50,000
1907-D Motto on Reverse1907-D Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,710 2,880 11,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907-S Motto on Reverse1907-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,720 9,890 16,580 42,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Indian Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1907 No Periods No Motto on Reverse1907 No Periods No Motto on Reverse 2,490 2,500 2,500 2,510 2,510 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,580 2,780 2,810 3,130 3,490 4,660 9,630 16,450 42,580 200,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 Rolled Rim, Periods No Motto on Reverse1907 Rolled Rim, Periods No Motto on Reverse -.- 29,380 34,380 41,880 58,130 75,000 81,880 89,440 128,130 143,750 162,500 175,000 190,630 206,250 268,750 418,750 845,000 1,020,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 Wire Rim, Periods No Motto on Reverse1907 Wire Rim, Periods No Motto on Reverse -.- 10,380 11,220 14,380 19,690 35,000 21,560 28,130 30,630 34,690 38,130 47,910 56,230 68,580 78,000 120,580 172,250 357,500 731,250 -.- -.- 370,000 -.- 450,000 -.-
1908 No Motto on Reverse1908 No Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,500 2,510 2,510 2,075 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,690 2,780 2,810 3,720 5,970 9,430 17,230 38,810 83,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-D No Motto on Reverse1908-D No Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,500 2,510 2,510 2,075 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,690 2,780 2,810 5,140 8,550 13,460 43,880 94,250 182,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-D Motto on Reverse1908-D Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,510 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,580 2,780 2,810 4,390 7,250 12,120 35,430 54,600 102,050 253,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-S Motto on Reverse1908-S Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,500 2,510 2,510 2,250 2,520 2,530 2,530 3,590 5,280 6,830 10,560 14,630 20,610 34,450 49,690 100,750 143,000 218,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 Motto on Reverse1908 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,670 2,700 3,380 3,590 4,410 10,530 16,450 47,260 110,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 Motto on Reverse1908 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 34,900 54,900 94,900 119,900
1909 Motto on Reverse1909 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,670 2,700 3,410 3,720 7,220 14,300 34,520 80,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 Motto on Reverse1909 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 34,900 54,900 94,900 119,900
1909-D Motto on Reverse1909-D Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,510 2,510 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,580 3,280 3,310 3,690 5,170 15,410 31,530 66,630 162,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S Motto on Reverse1909-S Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,510 2,510 2,090 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,580 2,780 2,810 3,250 5,300 9,690 25,350 56,230 115,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 Motto on Reverse1910 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,670 2,700 3,130 3,490 3,590 8,780 18,200 63,380 115,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 Motto on Reverse1910 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 34,900 54,900 94,900 119,900
1910-D Motto on Reverse1910-D Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,580 2,670 2,700 3,310 3,490 3,810 6,990 20,480 63,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910-S Motto on Reverse1910-S Motto on Reverse 2,490 2,500 2,500 2,510 2,510 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,580 2,780 2,810 3,970 7,340 16,840 64,350 159,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 Motto on Reverse1911 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,670 2,700 3,130 3,490 3,720 7,800 17,360 42,060 92,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 Motto on Reverse1911 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 34,900 54,900 94,900 119,900
1911-D Motto on Reverse1911-D Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,500 2,500 2,510 2,510 3,350 3,210 3,420 5,660 6,470 7,660 8,610 14,300 18,200 92,630 218,750 1,300,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911-S Motto on Reverse1911-S Motto on Reverse 2,490 2,500 2,500 2,510 2,510 2,400 2,520 2,530 2,640 3,810 4,560 6,310 11,340 16,450 23,210 33,480 57,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 Motto on Reverse1912 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,670 2,700 3,090 3,220 4,030 11,190 25,550 94,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 Motto on Reverse1912 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 34,900 54,900 94,900 119,900
1912-S Motto on Reverse1912-S Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,510 2,075 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,580 2,780 2,810 4,280 7,960 10,370 36,880 143,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Motto on Reverse1913 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,670 2,700 3,130 3,340 3,500 9,650 18,010 136,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 Motto on Reverse1913 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 34,900 54,900 94,900 119,900
1913-S Motto on Reverse1913-S Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,500 2,510 2,510 2,500 2,790 2,970 3,090 4,470 5,720 6,310 10,560 21,910 59,090 156,000 338,000 422,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 Motto on Reverse1914 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,670 2,700 3,410 3,490 5,690 11,540 27,300 60,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 Motto on Reverse1914 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 34,900 54,900 94,900 164,900
1914-D Motto on Reverse1914-D Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,580 2,670 2,700 3,130 3,490 4,520 16,320 28,600 86,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914-S Motto on Reverse1914-S Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,090 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,580 3,150 3,340 4,030 6,310 13,330 43,230 214,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 Motto on Reverse1915 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,670 2,700 3,130 3,490 5,130 8,160 19,830 53,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 Motto on Reverse1915 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 34,900 54,900 94,900 149,900
1915-S Motto on Reverse1915-S Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,510 2,510 2,400 2,520 2,630 4,340 6,190 7,190 9,720 12,510 18,790 36,730 86,450 156,000 227,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-S Motto on Reverse1916-S Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,510 2,100 2,520 2,530 2,530 3,090 3,560 3,810 5,170 7,050 11,540 24,690 51,350 149,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-S Motto on Reverse1920-S Motto on Reverse 8,850 9,740 15,000 19,380 29,380 50,000 39,380 45,630 59,060 64,190 74,380 107,320 121,620 167,380 225,000 343,750 481,250 1,950,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926 Motto on Reverse1926 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,570 2,640 2,660 2,670 2,890 4,250 11,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1930-S Motto on Reverse1930-S Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 9,440 10,620 14,100 33,500 20,310 21,880 23,310 26,560 31,060 46,480 51,350 66,630 99,690 120,580 193,750 318,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1932 Motto on Reverse1932 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,570 2,640 2,660 2,670 2,890 4,250 9,810 47,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1933 Motto on Reverse1933 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 175,000 195,000 -.- 168,000 180,000 212,500 225,000 256,250 300,000 481,250 781,250 1,375,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Modern Commemoratives 1982 - Present
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1984-D gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A...1984-D gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,350 1,350 1,350 1,600
1984-P gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A...1984-P gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A... 2,230 2,240 2,240 2,240 2,240 2,250 2,250 2,250 2,250 2,360 2,720 1,350 1,350 1,350 4,000
1984-S gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A...1984-S gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A... 2,230 2,240 2,240 2,240 2,240 2,250 2,250 2,250 2,250 2,360 2,720 1,350 1,350 1,350 1,350
1984-W gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A...1984-W gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A... 2,230 2,240 2,240 2,240 2,240 2,250 2,250 2,250 2,250 2,360 2,720 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-W gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A...1984-W gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,350 1,350 1,350 1,600
1984-D gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A...1984-D gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,350 1,350 1,350 1,600
1984-P gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A...1984-P gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A... 2,230 2,240 2,240 2,240 2,240 2,250 2,250 2,250 2,250 2,360 2,720 1,350 1,350 1,350 4,000
1984-S gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A...1984-S gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A... 2,230 2,240 2,240 2,240 2,240 2,250 2,250 2,250 2,250 2,360 2,720 1,350 1,350 1,350 1,350
1984-W gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A...1984-W gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A... 2,230 2,240 2,240 2,240 2,240 2,250 2,250 2,250 2,250 2,360 2,720 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-W gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A...1984-W gold $10 eagle Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los A... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,350 1,350 1,350 1,600
2000-W bimetallic $10 eagle Library of Congress Bicenten...2000-W bimetallic $10 eagle Library of Congress Bicenten... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,350 -.- -.- 1,350 1,350 1,750 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-W bimetallic $10 eagle Library of Congress Bicenten...2000-W bimetallic $10 eagle Library of Congress Bicenten... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,350 1,350 1,350 1,400
2000-W bimetallic $10 eagle Library of Congress Bicenten...2000-W bimetallic $10 eagle Library of Congress Bicenten... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,350 -.- -.- 1,350 1,350 1,750 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-W bimetallic $10 eagle Library of Congress Bicenten...2000-W bimetallic $10 eagle Library of Congress Bicenten... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,350 1,350 1,350 1,400
2003-W gold $10 eagle First Flight Centennial2003-W gold $10 eagle First Flight Centennial -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,350 -.- -.- 1,350 1,350 1,400 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W gold $10 eagle First Flight Centennial2003-W gold $10 eagle First Flight Centennial -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,350 1,350 1,350 1,400
2003-W gold $10 eagle First Flight Centennial2003-W gold $10 eagle First Flight Centennial -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,350 -.- -.- 1,350 1,350 1,400 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W gold $10 eagle First Flight Centennial2003-W gold $10 eagle First Flight Centennial -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,350 1,350 1,350 1,400
 
American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1986 (W) Gold $101986 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,109 1,257 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987 (W) Gold $101987 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,109 1,633 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988 (W) Gold $101988 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 1,000 1,000 1,000 2,100 2,967 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-P Gold $101988-P Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,043 1,224
1989 (W) Gold $101989 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 1,000 1,000 1,000 2,425 3,025 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-P Gold $101989-P Gold $10 1,140 1,150 1,150 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,160 1,220 1,220 1,280 1,490 900 -.- -.- 900 1,084 1,158
1990 (W) Gold $101990 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 1,200 1,200 1,200 2,825 10,667 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-P Gold $101990-P Gold $10 1,140 1,150 1,150 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,160 1,220 1,220 1,280 1,490 850 -.- -.- 900 1,084 1,208
1991 (W) Gold $101991 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 850 1,200 1,200 1,200 2,775 3,408 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-P Gold $101991-P Gold $10 1,140 1,150 1,150 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,160 1,220 1,220 1,280 1,490 900 -.- -.- 900 1,084 1,208
1992 (W) Gold $101992 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 850 900 1,000 2,117 2,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-P Gold $101992-P Gold $10 1,140 1,150 1,150 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,160 1,220 1,220 1,280 1,490 900 -.- -.- 900 1,084 1,183
1993 (W) Gold $101993 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 850 900 1,000 2,083 2,667 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-P Gold $101993-P Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,093 1,208
1994 (W) Gold $101994 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 900 900 1,000 2,050 2,617 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-W Gold $101994-W Gold $10 1,140 1,150 1,150 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,160 1,220 1,220 1,280 1,490 900 -.- -.- 900 1,118 1,208
1995 (W) Gold $101995 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 900 900 1,000 2,217 5,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-W Gold $101995-W Gold $10 1,140 1,150 1,150 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,160 1,220 1,220 1,280 1,490 900 -.- -.- 900 1,084 1,200
1996 (W) Gold $101996 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 900 900 1,000 2,117 2,733 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-W Gold $101996-W Gold $10 1,140 1,150 1,150 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,160 1,220 1,220 1,280 1,490 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,200
1997 (S or W) Gold $101997 (S or W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 850 850 1,101 2,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-W Gold $101997-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,200
1998 (S or W) Gold $101998 (S or W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,101 1,633 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-W Gold $101998-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,200
1999 (S or W) Gold $101999 (S or W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,101 1,201 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-W Gold $101999-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,109 1,198
2000 (S or W) Gold $102000 (S or W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,047 1,305 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-W Gold $102000-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,183
2001 (W) Gold $102001 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 850 900 1,000 1,992 2,225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-W Gold $102001-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,087 1,180
2002 (W) Gold $102002 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,134 1,392 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W Gold $102002-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,093 1,183
2003 (W) Gold $102003 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,047 1,096 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W Gold $102003-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,199
2004 (W) Gold $102004 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 850 850 850 1,047 1,137 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-W Gold $102004-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,183
2005 (W) Gold $102005 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 850 850 850 1,047 1,117 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-W Gold $102005-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,208
2006 (W) Gold $102006 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 880 880 880 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $102006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 992 1,207 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Proof Gold $102006-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,089 1,179
2007 (W) Gold $102007 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,129 1,336 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $102007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,042 1,173 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Proof Gold $102007-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,203
2008 (W) Gold $102008 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,047 1,119 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $102008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,083 2,125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Proof Gold $102008-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,208
2009 (W) Gold $102009 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,121 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010 (W) Gold $102010 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,121 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-W Proof Gold $102010-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,091 1,183
2011 (W) Gold $102011 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,051 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Proof Gold $102011-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,084 1,174
2012 (W) Gold $102012 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,116 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-W Proof Gold $102012-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,183
2013 (W) Gold $102013 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,116 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Proof Gold $102013-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,174
2014 (W) Gold $102014 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 850 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014 (W) Gold $102014 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-W Proof Gold $102014-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,174
2015 (W) Gold $102015 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-W Proof Gold $102015-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,174
2016 (W) Gold $102016 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W Proof Gold $102016-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,174
2017 (W) Gold $102017 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W Proof Gold $102017-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,174
2018 (W) Gold $102018 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-W Proof Gold $102018-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,174
2019 (W) Gold $102019 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-W Proof Gold $102019-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,074 1,174
2020 (W) Gold $102020 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W Proof Gold $102020-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,074 1,174
2021 (W) Gold $102021 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $102021 (W) Type 2 Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,025 1,067 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W Proof Gold $102021-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,058 1,141
2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $102021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,050 1,145
2022 (W) Gold $102022 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,025 1,067 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W Proof Gold $102022-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,079 1,174
2023 (W) Gold $102023 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,025 1,067 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-W Proof Gold $102023-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,083 1,133
2024 (W) Gold $102024 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,025 1,067 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-W Proof Gold $102024-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,083 1,133
1997-W Platinum $101997-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 223 355
1997 (W) Platinum $101997 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 180 236 1,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998 (W) Platinum $101998 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 200 200 200 258 5,800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-W Platinum $101998-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 214 348
1999 (W) Platinum $101999 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 200 220 1,983 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-W Platinum $101999-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 203 305
2000 (W) Platinum $102000 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 215 842 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-W Platinum $102000-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 206 282
2001 (W) Platinum $102001 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 208 515 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-W Platinum $102001-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 199 327
2002 (W) Platinum $102002 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 206 355 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W Platinum $102002-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 206 293
2003 (W) Platinum $102003 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 204 475 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W Platinum $102003-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 211 293
2004 (W) Platinum $102004 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 212 310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-W Platinum $102004-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 225 225 225 253 432
2005 (W) Platinum $102005 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 202 268 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-W Platinum $102005-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150 150 150 150 216 345
2006 (W) Platinum $102006 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 214 257 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Proof Platinum $102006-W Proof Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150 150 150 150 221 278
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $102006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 733 975 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Proof Platinum $102007-W Proof Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 175 175 175 200 210 303
2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $102007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 180 512 642 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007 (W) Platinum $102007 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 200 200 216 270 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008 (W) Platinum $102008 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 207 280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Proof Platinum $102008-W Proof Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 200 200 225 236 435
2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $102008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 225 250 250 608 802 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
American Buffalo
  MS-69 MS-70 PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-69 MS-70 PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $102008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10 1,300 1,650 -.- -.-
2008-W Proof Gold $102008-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- 1,450 2,100
 
First Spouse
  MS-65 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-65 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2007-W Abigail Adams $10 Gold2007-W Abigail Adams $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 1,998 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Abigail Adams $10 Gold2007-W Abigail Adams $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,829 1,844 1,894 1,950
2007-W Dolley Madison $10 Gold2007-W Dolley Madison $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 1,904 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Dolley Madison $10 Gold2007-W Dolley Madison $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,829 1,839 1,894 2,019
2007-W Draped Bust Liberty $10 Gold2007-W Draped Bust Liberty $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 1,926 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Draped Bust Liberty $10 Gold2007-W Draped Bust Liberty $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,829 1,844 1,892 1,969
2007-W Martha Washington $10 Gold2007-W Martha Washington $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,884 1,948 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Martha Washington $10 Gold2007-W Martha Washington $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,829 1,839 1,894 1,969
2008-W Capped Bust Liberty $10 Gold2008-W Capped Bust Liberty $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 1,998 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Capped Bust Liberty $10 Gold2008-W Capped Bust Liberty $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,889 1,915 1,969 1,988
2008-W Elizabeth Monroe $10 Gold2008-W Elizabeth Monroe $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 1,998 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Elizabeth Monroe $10 Gold2008-W Elizabeth Monroe $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,829 1,854 1,912 1,969
2008-W Louisa Adams $10 Gold2008-W Louisa Adams $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 1,998 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Louisa Adams $10 Gold2008-W Louisa Adams $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,829 1,854 1,894 1,969
2008-W Seated Liberty $10 Gold2008-W Seated Liberty $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 1,998 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Seated Liberty $10 Gold2008-W Seated Liberty $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,889 1,915 1,988 2,018
2009-W Anna Harrison $10 Gold2009-W Anna Harrison $10 Gold 1,819 1,829 1,952 2,005 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-W Anna Harrison $10 Gold2009-W Anna Harrison $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,862 1,889 1,940 1,969
2009-W Julia Tyler $10 Gold2009-W Julia Tyler $10 Gold 1,962 1,999 2,088 2,104 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-W Julia Tyler $10 Gold2009-W Julia Tyler $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,829 1,844 1,889 1,942
2009-W Letitia Tyler $10 Gold2009-W Letitia Tyler $10 Gold 1,819 1,824 1,878 1,904 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-W Letitia Tyler $10 Gold2009-W Letitia Tyler $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,829 1,844 1,889 1,942
2009-W Margaret Taylor $10 Gold2009-W Margaret Taylor $10 Gold 1,300 1,350 1,400 1,450 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-W Margaret Taylor $10 Gold2009-W Margaret Taylor $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,829 1,835 1,898 1,922
2009-W Sarah Polk $10 Gold2009-W Sarah Polk $10 Gold 1,300 1,350 1,400 1,450 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-W Sarah Polk $10 Gold2009-W Sarah Polk $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,929 1,942 2,019 2,025
2010-W Abigail Fillmore $10 Gold2010-W Abigail Fillmore $10 Gold 1,819 1,834 1,889 1,952 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-W Abigail Fillmore $10 Gold2010-W Abigail Fillmore $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,829 1,844 1,889 2,019
2010-W Coronet Liberty $10 Gold2010-W Coronet Liberty $10 Gold 1,819 1,829 1,952 2,004 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-W Coronet Liberty $10 Gold2010-W Coronet Liberty $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,849 1,869 1,889 2,025
2010-W Jane Pierce $10 Gold2010-W Jane Pierce $10 Gold 1,819 1,829 1,899 1,952 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-W Jane Pierce $10 Gold2010-W Jane Pierce $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,849 1,919 1,964 2,034
2010-W Mary Lincoln $10 Gold2010-W Mary Lincoln $10 Gold 1,819 1,829 1,889 2,004 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-W Mary Lincoln $10 Gold2010-W Mary Lincoln $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,849 1,889 1,939 2,004
2011-W Eliza Johnson $10 Gold2011-W Eliza Johnson $10 Gold 1,819 1,829 1,889 1,922 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Eliza Johnson $10 Gold2011-W Eliza Johnson $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,864 1,874 1,889 1,976
2011-W Julia Grant $10 Gold2011-W Julia Grant $10 Gold 1,819 1,829 1,889 2,004 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Julia Grant $10 Gold2011-W Julia Grant $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,864 1,874 1,934 1,998
2011-W Lucretia Garfield $10 Gold2011-W Lucretia Garfield $10 Gold 1,819 1,829 1,889 1,922 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Lucretia Garfield $10 Gold2011-W Lucretia Garfield $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,829 1,842 1,889 1,919
2011-W Lucy Hayes $10 Gold2011-W Lucy Hayes $10 Gold 1,819 1,829 1,922 2,004 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Lucy Hayes $10 Gold2011-W Lucy Hayes $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,864 1,879 1,929 1,988
2012-W Alice Paul $10 Gold2012-W Alice Paul $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 1,922 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-W Alice Paul $10 Gold2012-W Alice Paul $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,852 1,866 1,919 2,024
2012-W Caroline Harrison $10 Gold2012-W Caroline Harrison $10 Gold 1,819 1,829 1,889 1,904 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-W Caroline Harrison $10 Gold2012-W Caroline Harrison $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,864 1,889 1,940 1,998
2012-W Frances Cleveland (First Term) $10 Gold2012-W Frances Cleveland (First Term) $10 Gold 1,819 1,829 1,889 1,904 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-W Frances Cleveland (First Term) $10 Gold2012-W Frances Cleveland (First Term) $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,889 1,900 1,949 1,989
2012-W Frances Cleveland (Second Term) $10 Gold2012-W Frances Cleveland (Second Term) $10 Gold 1,869 1,875 1,942 2,045 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-W Frances Cleveland (Second Term) $10 Gold2012-W Frances Cleveland (Second Term) $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,879 1,889 1,939 1,998
2013-W Edith Roosevelt $10 Gold2013-W Edith Roosevelt $10 Gold 1,839 1,850 1,904 1,929 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Edith Roosevelt $10 Gold2013-W Edith Roosevelt $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,825 1,850 1,889 1,942
2013-W Edith Wilson $10 Gold2013-W Edith Wilson $10 Gold 1,819 1,829 1,889 2,054 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Edith Wilson $10 Gold2013-W Edith Wilson $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,854 1,864 1,914 1,976
2013-W Ellen Wilson $10 Gold2013-W Ellen Wilson $10 Gold 1,819 1,829 1,889 1,929 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Ellen Wilson $10 Gold2013-W Ellen Wilson $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,839 1,844 1,889 1,942
2013-W Helen Taft $10 Gold2013-W Helen Taft $10 Gold 1,819 1,829 1,885 1,990 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Helen Taft $10 Gold2013-W Helen Taft $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,844 1,860 1,910 1,976
2013-W Ida McKinley $10 Gold2013-W Ida McKinley $10 Gold 1,835 1,844 1,904 1,954 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Ida McKinley $10 Gold2013-W Ida McKinley $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,844 1,850 1,889 1,942
2014-W Anna Eleanor Roosevelt $10 Gold2014-W Anna Eleanor Roosevelt $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 1,904 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-W Anna Eleanor Roosevelt $10 Gold2014-W Anna Eleanor Roosevelt $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,825 1,849 1,889 1,920
2014-W Florence Harding $10 Gold2014-W Florence Harding $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 1,904 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-W Florence Harding $10 Gold2014-W Florence Harding $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,825 1,849 1,898 1,924
2014-W Grace Coolidge $10 Gold2014-W Grace Coolidge $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 1,954 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-W Grace Coolidge $10 Gold2014-W Grace Coolidge $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,825 1,849 1,889 1,920
2014-W Lou Hoover $10 Gold2014-W Lou Hoover $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 1,905 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-W Lou Hoover $10 Gold2014-W Lou Hoover $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,825 1,849 1,889 1,920
2015-W Bess Truman $10 Gold2015-W Bess Truman $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 2,045 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-W Bess Truman $10 Gold2015-W Bess Truman $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,825 1,849 1,889 1,920
2015-W Jacqueline Kennedy $10 Gold2015-W Jacqueline Kennedy $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 1,954 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-W Jacqueline Kennedy $10 Gold2015-W Jacqueline Kennedy $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,825 1,849 1,898 1,924
2015-W Lady Bird Johnson $10 Gold2015-W Lady Bird Johnson $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 2,254 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-W Lady Bird Johnson $10 Gold2015-W Lady Bird Johnson $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,825 1,849 1,898 1,924
2015-W Mamie Eisenhower $10 Gold2015-W Mamie Eisenhower $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 1,954 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-W Mamie Eisenhower $10 Gold2015-W Mamie Eisenhower $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,825 1,849 1,898 1,924
2016-W Betty Ford $10 Gold2016-W Betty Ford $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,825 1,844 1,889 1,925
2016-W Betty Ford $10 Gold2016-W Betty Ford $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 1,904 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W Nancy Reagan $10 Gold2016-W Nancy Reagan $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 2,104 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W Nancy Reagan $10 Gold2016-W Nancy Reagan $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,824 1,849 1,898 1,924
2016-W Patricia Nixon $10 Gold2016-W Patricia Nixon $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,824 1,849 1,898 1,924
2016-W Patricia Nixon $10 Gold2016-W Patricia Nixon $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 1,925 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W Barbara Bush $10 Gold2020-W Barbara Bush $10 Gold 1,819 1,825 1,889 1,904 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W Barbara Bush $10 Gold2020-W Barbara Bush $10 Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,825 1,844 1,899 1,975
 
American Liberty, High Relief
  PF-65 PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  PF-65 PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2018-W Gold $102018-W Gold $10 375 400 425 453
 
Mint Initiative
  MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2020-W gold $10 eagle Mayflower 400th Anniversary2020-W gold $10 eagle Mayflower 400th Anniversary 975 1,050 850 860 875 1,250
2020-W gold $10 Reverse Proof Mayflower 400th Anniversar...2020-W gold $10 Reverse Proof Mayflower 400th Anniversar... -.- -.- 900 900 915 1,200
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1795 $10 13 Leaves -- Damaged -- PCGS Genuine. 1795 $10 13 Leaves -- Damaged -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 17,625.00 Heritage Auctions 3797 PCGS Genuine
1795 $10 13 Leaves -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1795 $10 13 Leaves -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 35,250.00 Heritage Auctions 4540 NGC Details
1796 $10 -- Cleaned -- AU Details, Net XF45 ANACS. 1796 $10 -- Cleaned -- AU Details, Net XF45 ANACS. EF-45 31,725.00 Heritage Auctions 5756 ANACS
1796 $10 AU55 NGC. 1796 $10 AU55 NGC. AU-55 64,625.00 Heritage Auctions 4141 NGC
1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.4. Bas-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A number of pinscratches are present in the right obverse field, but this lightly worn specimen is quite attractive otherwise. The design elements are well 1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.4. Bas-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A number of pinscratches are present in the right obverse field, but this lightly worn specimen is quite attractive otherwise. The design elements are well AU-50 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 6821 CSN
1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti Removed -- NGC Details. 1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 6822 NGC Details
1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars -- Repaired, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars -- Repaired, Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-45 22,325.00 Heritage Auctions 4145 ANACS
1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars AU50 PCGS. 1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars AU50 PCGS. AU-50 64,625.00 Heritage Auctions 5474 PCGS
1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 11,750.00 Heritage Auctions 6561 PCGS Genuiine
1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 11,162.50 Heritage Auctions 5119 NGC Details
1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 4009 NGC Details
1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 3946 NGC Details
1801 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1801 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 6565 PCGS Genuine
1801 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1801 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 3800 PCGS Genuine
1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. 1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. MS-62 44,062.50 Heritage Auctions 4149 NGC
1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. BD-5, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State g/a. The 1803 Capped Bust Right eagle boasts a nominal mintage of 15,017 pieces, with six die varieties known for the date. The same obverse die was used to strike all six varieties, 1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. BD-5, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State g/a. The 1803 Capped Bust Right eagle boasts a nominal mintage of 15,017 pieces, with six die varieties known for the date. The same obverse die was used to strike all six varieties, MS-62 47,000.00 Heritage Auctions 3862 NGC
1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU55 PCGS. 1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 70,500.00 Heritage Auctions 4150 PCGS
1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU58 NGC. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A nominal mintage of 3,757 Capped Bust Right eagles was accomplished in 1804, but die evidence suggests at least some of those coins were dated 1803. Two die varieties of 1804-d 1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU58 NGC. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A nominal mintage of 3,757 Capped Bust Right eagles was accomplished in 1804, but die evidence suggests at least some of those coins were dated 1803. Two die varieties of 1804-d AU-58 58,750.00 Heritage Auctions 5664 NGC
1838 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1838 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 5,875.00 Heritage Auctions 4283 PCGS Genuine
1838 $10 -- Ex-Jewelry -- ANACS. 1838 $10 -- Ex-Jewelry -- ANACS. AU-50 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 6568 ANACS
1839 $10 Small Letters, Head of 1840, XF40 NGC. 1839 $10 Small Letters, Head of 1840, XF40 NGC. EF-40 8,100.00 Heritage Auctions 4174 NGC
1839 $10 Small Letters, Head of 1840, XF40 PCGS. 1839 $10 Small Letters, Head of 1840, XF40 PCGS. EF-40 8,400.00 Heritage Auctions 3373 PCGS
1840 $10 -- Rev Scratched -- NGC Details. 1840 $10 -- Rev Scratched -- NGC Details. EF-40 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 23793 Details NGC
1840 $10 -- Rim Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (18/72). PCGS 1840 $10 -- Rim Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (18/72). PCGS AU-50 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8660 NGC Details
1841 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details Net EF40. NGC Census: (22/157). PCGS 1841 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details Net EF40. NGC Census: (22/157). PCGS EF-40 893.00 Heritage Auctions 28901 ANACS
1841 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1841 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 23794 Details NGC
1842 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1842 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 21662 Details NGC
1842 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1842 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 720.00 Heritage Auctions 8143 Details NGC
1843 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1843 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. EF-40 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 27683 Details NGC
1843 $10 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (20/55). PCGS 1843 $10 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (20/55). PCGS AU-50 940.00 Heritage Auctions 8391 CSN
1844 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Fine Details. NGC Census: (1/37). PCGS 1844 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Fine Details. NGC Census: (1/37). PCGS F-12 2,585.00 Heritage Auctions 8185 PCGS Genuine
1844 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1844 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 4,320.00 Heritage Auctions 4175 Details NGC
1845 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1845 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 900.00 Heritage Auctions 8032 Details NGC
1845 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (14/51). PCGS 1845 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (14/51). PCGS AU-50 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 8392 CSN
1846 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (16/44). PCGS 1846 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (16/44). PCGS EF-45 998.75 Heritage Auctions 8536 ANACS
1846 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1846 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,280.00 Heritage Auctions 7768 Details NGC
1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 23967 Details NGC
1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 630.00 Heritage Auctions 8034 Details NGC
1848 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1848 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 9090 Details NGC
1848 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1848 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,680.00 Heritage Auctions 3336 Details NGC
1849 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1849 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 660.00 Heritage Auctions 8950 Details NGC
1849 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1849 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 630.00 Heritage Auctions 27809 Details NGC
1850 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 999.60 Heritage Auctions 23816 Details NGC
1850 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 7240 Details NGC
1851 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1851 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 646.25 Heritage Auctions 18608 NGC Details
1851 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (5/16). PCGS 1851 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (5/16). PCGS MS-60 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 9360 NGC Details
1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 27543 Details NGC
1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,050.00 Heritage Auctions 27798 Details NGC
1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8248 ANACS
1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 810.00 Heritage Auctions 25603 Details NGC
1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 810.00 Heritage Auctions 7875 Details NGC
1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 7,200.00 Heritage Auctions 18398 Genuine PCGS
1855 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1855 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 7845 Genuine PCGS
1855 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1855 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,110.00 Heritage Auctions 21666 Details NGC
1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 2,640.00 Heritage Auctions 91189 ANACS
1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 7846 Details NGC
1857 $10 -- OBV Scratched -- AU50 NGC Details. 1857 $10 -- OBV Scratched -- AU50 NGC Details. AU-50 940.00 Heritage Auctions 7946 NGC Details
1857 $10 -- Obv Scratched -- Details NGC. 1857 $10 -- Obv Scratched -- Details NGC. AU-50 1,110.00 Heritage Auctions 8126 NGC
1858 $10 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. The famous 1858 ten dollar gold piece was struck to the extent of just 2,521 pieces. CoinFacts suggests a surviving 1858 $10 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. The famous 1858 ten dollar gold piece was struck to the extent of just 2,521 pieces. CoinFacts suggests a surviving AU-50 3,720.00 Heritage Auctions 3457 ANACS
1858 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1858 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. EF-40 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 6866 CSN
1859 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1859 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU-50 840.00 Heritage Auctions 8536 PCGS
1859 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1859 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,050.00 Heritage Auctions 27605 Details NGC
1860 $10 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. 1860 $10 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 25593 Genuine PCGS
1860 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1860 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 4,993.75 Heritage Auctions 6604 NGC Details
1861 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1861 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,560.00 Heritage Auctions 5432 Details NGC
1861 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1861 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 990.00 Heritage Auctions 8047 Genuine PCGS
1862 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1862 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 5111 Genuine PCGS
1862 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1862 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 5726 Genuine PCGS
1863 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1863 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 12,337.50 Heritage Auctions 5894 PCGS Genuine
1863 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1863 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 42,300.00 Heritage Auctions 4797 PCGS
1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 6,168.75 Heritage Auctions 4177 ANACS
1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 28,800.00 Heritage Auctions 5434 Details NGC
1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 6879 ANACS
1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU-50 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 5799 ANACS
1866 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1866 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 2,640.00 Heritage Auctions 23788 Genuine PCGS
1866 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1866 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 5898 NGC Details
1867 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1867 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 6613 NGC Details
1867 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1867 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 5,875.00 Heritage Auctions 5728 NGC Details
1868 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1868 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 8048 Details NGC
1868 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (13/128). PCGS 1868 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (13/128). PCGS EF-40 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8567 NGC Details
1869 $10 -- Damaged -- NCS. 1869 $10 -- Damaged -- NCS. AU-50 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 5134 CSN
1869 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1869 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,997.50 Heritage Auctions 6619 NGC Details
1870 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/67). PCGS 1870 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/67). PCGS VF-20 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 8569 NGC Details
1870 $10 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (10/30). PCGS 1870 $10 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (10/30). PCGS AU-50 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 7854 PCGS Genuine
1871 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1871 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 3,720.00 Heritage Auctions 7307 ANACS
1871 $10 -- Cleaned, Hair Reengraved -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (7/26). PCGS 1871 $10 -- Cleaned, Hair Reengraved -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (7/26). PCGS EF-45 2,232.50 Heritage Auctions 10139 ANACS
1872 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1872 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 3,840.00 Heritage Auctions 3658 Details NGC
1872 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1872 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 2,820.00 Heritage Auctions 4882 NGC Details
1873 $10 Closed 3 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1873 $10 Closed 3 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. VF-20 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 3867 CSN
1873 $10 Closed 3 -- Repair -- NGC Details. 1873 $10 Closed 3 -- Repair -- NGC Details. EF-40 5,170.00 Heritage Auctions 5707 NGC Details
1874 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1874 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 1,014.00 Heritage Auctions 91502 PCGS
1874 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1874 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 666.00 Heritage Auctions 9457 PCGS
1875 $10 AU50 NGC. 1875 $10 AU50 NGC. AU-50 372,000.00 Heritage Auctions 4292 NGC
1875 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1875 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 211,500.00 Heritage Auctions 4201 PCGS
1876 $10 -- Obverse Damage, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1876 $10 -- Obverse Damage, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 4655 CSN
1876 $10 -- Scratched-Cleaned -- ANACS. 1876 $10 -- Scratched-Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 6,600.00 Heritage Auctions 4715 ANACS
1877 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1877 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 4,230.00 Heritage Auctions 4894 PCGS Genuine
1877 $10 -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. 1877 $10 -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 4181 PCGS Genuine
1878 $10 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (34/283). PCGS 1878 $10 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (34/283). PCGS AU-55 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8914 NGC
1878 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1878 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8670 PCGS
1879 $10 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. 1879 $10 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 810.00 Heritage Auctions 23480 Genuine PCGS
1879 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1879 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 25859 Genuine PCGS
1880 $10 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (25/2052). PCGS 1880 $10 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (25/2052). PCGS AU-50 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8588 ANACS
1880 $10 AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (74/1783). PCGS 1880 $10 AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (74/1783). PCGS AU-55 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8409 ANACS
1881 $10 -- OBV Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1881 $10 -- OBV Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 630.00 Heritage Auctions 8354 Details NGC
1881 $10 AU50 ANACS. Breen-7003. Double Die Reverse. NGC Census: (45/12506). PCGS 1881 $10 AU50 ANACS. Breen-7003. Double Die Reverse. NGC Census: (45/12506). PCGS AU-50 646.25 Heritage Auctions 8593 ANACS
1882 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1882 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 900.00 Heritage Auctions 28023 Genuine PCGS
1882 $10 AU50 ANACS. 1882 $10 AU50 ANACS. AU-50 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 25545 ANACS
1883 $10 MS62 NGC. 1883 $10 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,050.00 Heritage Auctions 25618 NGC
1883 $10 MS62 NGC. 1883 $10 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,200.00 Heritage Auctions 23811 NGC
1884 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/336). PCGS 1884 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/336). PCGS AU-50 646.25 Heritage Auctions 8605 ANACS
1884 $10 AU50 ANACS. 1884 $10 AU50 ANACS. AU-50 675.63 Heritage Auctions 8340 ANACS
1885 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1885 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 705.00 Heritage Auctions 15550 PCGS
1885 $10 MS60 NGC. NGC Census: (64/440). PCGS 1885 $10 MS60 NGC. NGC Census: (64/440). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8693 NGC
1886 $10 AU55 PCGS. 1886 $10 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 616.88 Heritage Auctions 18623 PCGS
1886 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (151/403). PCGS 1886 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (151/403). PCGS AU-58 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8254 NGC
1887 $10 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (15/256). PCGS 1887 $10 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (15/256). PCGS AU-50 646.25 Heritage Auctions 8617 NGC Details
1887 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1887 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 1,110.00 Heritage Auctions 27469 PCGS
1888 $10 AU50 PCGS. PCGS 1888 $10 AU50 PCGS. PCGS AU-50 675.63 Heritage Auctions 8621 PCGS
1888 $10 AU58 NGC. 1888 $10 AU58 NGC. AU-58 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8346 NGC
1889 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1889 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 21796 Details NGC
1889 $10 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. 1889 $10 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,220.00 Heritage Auctions 21426 Genuine PCGS
1890 $10 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. 1890 $10 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,260.00 Heritage Auctions 21669 Details NGC
1890 $10 AU55 NGC. 1890 $10 AU55 NGC. AU-55 720.00 Heritage Auctions 24046 NGC
1891 $10 AU58 PCGS. PCGS 1891 $10 AU58 PCGS. PCGS AU-58 763.75 Heritage Auctions 7793 PCGS
1891 $10 MS60 NGC. 1891 $10 MS60 NGC. MS-60 723.60 Heritage Auctions 8373 NGC
1892 $10 MS60 NGC. 1892 $10 MS60 NGC. MS-60 634.50 Heritage Auctions 11076 NGC
1892 $10 MS60 PCGS. 1892 $10 MS60 PCGS. MS-60 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 93665 PCGS
1893 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1775/31284). PCGS 1893 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1775/31284). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 11154 CSN
1893 $10 -- Reverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1893 $10 -- Reverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 675.63 Heritage Auctions 8185 NGC Details
1894 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1785/31634). PCGS 1894 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1785/31634). PCGS MS-60 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8986 ANACS
1894 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1894 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8331 NGC Details
1895 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (1/10426). PCGS 1895 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (1/10426). PCGS EF-40 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8731 ANACS
1895 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1895 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 960.00 Heritage Auctions 29304 Genuine PCGS
1896 $10 AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (17/1421). PCGS 1896 $10 AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (17/1421). PCGS AU-58 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8674 ANACS
1896 $10 MS60 ANACS. 1896 $10 MS60 ANACS. MS-60 990.00 Heritage Auctions 23823 ANACS
1897 $10 MS60 NGC. 1897 $10 MS60 NGC. MS-60 720.00 Heritage Auctions 8153 NGC
1897 $10 MS62 ANACS. 1897 $10 MS62 ANACS. MS-62 720.00 Heritage Auctions 7871 ANACS
1898 $10 AU58 PCGS. 1898 $10 AU58 PCGS. AU-58 990.00 Heritage Auctions 21671 PCGS
1898 $10 MS62 NGC. 1898 $10 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 25663 NGC
1899 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1899 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 25869 Details NGC
1899 $10 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. 1899 $10 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 21990 Genuine PCGS
1900 $10 -- Reverse Damaged -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (203/6007). PCGS 1900 $10 -- Reverse Damaged -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (203/6007). PCGS MS-60 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8991 NGC Details
1900 $10 AU58 PCGS. 1900 $10 AU58 PCGS. AU-58 960.00 Heritage Auctions 21428 PCGS
1901 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1901 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 25354 Genuine PCGS
1901 $10 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1901 $10 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 25707 Details NGC
1902 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (56/597). PCGS 1902 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (56/597). PCGS AU-58 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8459 NGC
1902 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (58/615). PCGS 1902 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (58/615). PCGS AU-58 712.05 Heritage Auctions 8061 NGC
1903 $10 AU58 NGC. 1903 $10 AU58 NGC. AU-58 990.00 Heritage Auctions 23828 NGC
1903 $10 Eagle -- Obverse Misaligned Die -- AU50 NGC. 1903 $10 Eagle -- Obverse Misaligned Die -- AU50 NGC. AU-50 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 4083 NGC
1904 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1904 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 616.88 Heritage Auctions 8218 PCGS
1904 $10 AU58 NGC. 1904 $10 AU58 NGC. AU-58 822.50 Heritage Auctions 7968 NGC
1905 $10 -- Cheek Tooled -- ANACS. 1905 $10 -- Cheek Tooled -- ANACS. MS-60 646.25 Heritage Auctions 8364 ANACS
1905 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1905 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 930.00 Heritage Auctions 23832 Genuine PCGS
1906 $10 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (11/1418). PCGS 1906 $10 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (11/1418). PCGS AU-55 735.55 Heritage Auctions 8468 NGC
1906 $10 AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (118/1377). PCGS 1906 $10 AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (118/1377). PCGS AU-58 616.88 Heritage Auctions 8219 ANACS
1907 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net AU50. NGC Census: (3/23308). PCGS 1907 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net AU50. NGC Census: (3/23308). PCGS AU-50 881.25 Heritage Auctions 8993 ANACS
1907 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1907 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 960.00 Heritage Auctions 27770 Genuine PCGS
1908 $10 Indian Eagle With Motto -- Reverse Lamination -- MS62 NGC. 1908 $10 Indian Eagle With Motto -- Reverse Lamination -- MS62 NGC. MS-62 940.00 Heritage Auctions 8544 NGC
1908 $10 Motto -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (82/3398). PCGS 1908 $10 Motto -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (82/3398). PCGS MS-60 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 10179 PCGS Genuine
1909 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (47/1505). PCGS 1909 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (47/1505). PCGS MS-60 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 8943 PCGS Genuine
1909 $10 AU55 NGC. 1909 $10 AU55 NGC. AU-55 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8385 NGC
1910 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (118/5477). PCGS 1910 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (118/5477). PCGS MS-60 675.63 Heritage Auctions 7964 NGC Details
1910 $10 AU58 NGC. 1910 $10 AU58 NGC. AU-58 1,242.00 Heritage Auctions 25621 NGC
1911 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (132/8466). PCGS 1911 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (132/8466). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8482 PCGS Genuine
1911 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (131/8137). PCGS 1911 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (131/8137). PCGS MS-60 998.75 Heritage Auctions 9583 NGC Details
1912 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (123/5821). PCGS 1912 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (123/5821). PCGS MS-60 646.25 Heritage Auctions 27928 Details NGC
1912 $10 AU55 NGC. 1912 $10 AU55 NGC. AU-55 660.00 Heritage Auctions 9574 NGC
1913 $10 -- Reverse Planchet Flaw -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/4883). PCGS 1913 $10 -- Reverse Planchet Flaw -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/4883). PCGS MS-60 763.75 Heritage Auctions 9221 NGC Details
1913 $10 AU55 NGC. 1913 $10 AU55 NGC. AU-55 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8404 NGC
1914 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1914 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 23978 Genuine PCGS
1914 $10 AU58 NGC. 1914 $10 AU58 NGC. AU-58 780.00 Heritage Auctions 8115 NGC
1915 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1915 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 7796 Genuine PCGS
1915 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (82/3303). PCGS 1915 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (82/3303). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 11751 NGC Details
1916-S $10 - - Improperly Cleaned - - NGC Details. Au. NGC Census: (7/812). PCGS 1916-S $10 - - Improperly Cleaned - - NGC Details. Au. NGC Census: (7/812). PCGS AU-50 940.00 Heritage Auctions 20778 Details NGC
1916-S $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1916-S $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 900.00 Heritage Auctions 8200 Details NGC
1920-S $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1920-S $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 39,600.00 Heritage Auctions 4077 Genuine PCGS
1920-S $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1920-S $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 30,000.00 Heritage Auctions 3361 Genuine PCGS
1926 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (545/34779). PCGS 1926 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (545/34779). PCGS MS-60 963.50 Heritage Auctions 27006 Details NGC
1926 $10 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (544/38730). PCGS 1926 $10 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (544/38730). PCGS MS-60 763.75 Heritage Auctions 9835 NGC Details
1930-S $10 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. 1930-S $10 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 24,000.00 Heritage Auctions 4340 PCGS
1930-S $10 -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. 1930-S $10 -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 22,800.00 Heritage Auctions 4206 Genuine PCGS
1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 7923 Genuine PCGS
1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 8669 Genuine PCGS
1933 $10 MS65 NGC. 1933 $10 MS65 NGC. MS-65 360,000.00 Heritage Auctions 3831 NGC
1933 $10 MS65 PCGS. 1933 $10 MS65 PCGS. MS-65 587,500.00 Heritage Auctions 4322 PCGS
1984-P $10 Olympic Gold Ten Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. 1984-P $10 Olympic Gold Ten Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. MS-69 660.00 Heritage Auctions 8755 PCGS
1984-P $10 Olympic Gold Ten Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS 1984-P $10 Olympic Gold Ten Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-69 646.25 Heritage Auctions 27696 PCGS