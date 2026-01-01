|2013-W Edith Roosevelt $10 Gold
|2013-W Edith Roosevelt $10 Gold
|1,839
|1,850
|1,904
|1,929
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Edith Roosevelt $10 Gold
|2013-W Edith Roosevelt $10 Gold
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,825
|1,850
|1,889
|1,942
|2013-W Edith Wilson $10 Gold
|2013-W Edith Wilson $10 Gold
|1,819
|1,829
|1,889
|2,054
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Edith Wilson $10 Gold
|2013-W Edith Wilson $10 Gold
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,854
|1,864
|1,914
|1,976
|2013-W Ellen Wilson $10 Gold
|2013-W Ellen Wilson $10 Gold
|1,819
|1,829
|1,889
|1,929
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Ellen Wilson $10 Gold
|2013-W Ellen Wilson $10 Gold
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,839
|1,844
|1,889
|1,942
|2013-W Helen Taft $10 Gold
|2013-W Helen Taft $10 Gold
|1,819
|1,829
|1,885
|1,990
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Helen Taft $10 Gold
|2013-W Helen Taft $10 Gold
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,844
|1,860
|1,910
|1,976
|2013-W Ida McKinley $10 Gold
|2013-W Ida McKinley $10 Gold
|1,835
|1,844
|1,904
|1,954
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Ida McKinley $10 Gold
|2013-W Ida McKinley $10 Gold
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,844
|1,850
|1,889
|1,942