|2008 (W) Gold $10
|2008 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|850
|1,047
|1,119
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|850
|1,083
|2,125
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Proof Gold $10
|2008-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,208
|2008-W Proof Platinum $10
|2008-W Proof Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|200
|200
|200
|225
|236
|435
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|225
|225
|250
|250
|608
|802
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008 (W) Platinum $10
|2008 (W) Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|180
|180
|180
|190
|207
|280
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-