|2007-W Abigail Adams $10 Gold
|2007-W Abigail Adams $10 Gold
|1,819
|1,825
|1,889
|1,998
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Abigail Adams $10 Gold
|2007-W Abigail Adams $10 Gold
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,829
|1,844
|1,894
|1,950
|2007-W Dolley Madison $10 Gold
|2007-W Dolley Madison $10 Gold
|1,819
|1,825
|1,889
|1,904
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Dolley Madison $10 Gold
|2007-W Dolley Madison $10 Gold
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,829
|1,839
|1,894
|2,019
|2007-W Draped Bust Liberty $10 Gold
|2007-W Draped Bust Liberty $10 Gold
|1,819
|1,825
|1,889
|1,926
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Draped Bust Liberty $10 Gold
|2007-W Draped Bust Liberty $10 Gold
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,829
|1,844
|1,892
|1,969
|2007-W Martha Washington $10 Gold
|2007-W Martha Washington $10 Gold
|1,819
|1,825
|1,884
|1,948
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Martha Washington $10 Gold
|2007-W Martha Washington $10 Gold
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,829
|1,839
|1,894
|1,969