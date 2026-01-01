|2007 (W) Gold $10
|2007 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|850
|1,129
|1,336
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,042
|1,173
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Proof Gold $10
|2007-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,203
|2007-W Proof Platinum $10
|2007-W Proof Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|175
|175
|175
|200
|210
|303
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|180
|180
|180
|180
|512
|642
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007 (W) Platinum $10
|2007 (W) Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|180
|180
|200
|200
|216
|270
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-