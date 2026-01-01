|2006 (W) Gold $10
|2006 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|880
|880
|880
|1,047
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|992
|1,207
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Proof Gold $10
|2006-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,089
|1,179
|2006-W Proof Platinum $10
|2006-W Proof Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|150
|150
|150
|150
|221
|278
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|733
|975
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006 (W) Platinum $10
|2006 (W) Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|180
|180
|180
|190
|214
|257
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-