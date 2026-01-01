|1795 $10 13 Leaves -- Damaged -- PCGS Genuine.
|1795 $10 13 Leaves -- Damaged -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|17,625.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3797
|PCGS Genuine
|1795 $10 13 Leaves -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1795 $10 13 Leaves -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|35,250.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4540
|NGC Details
|1796 $10 -- Cleaned -- AU Details, Net XF45 ANACS.
|1796 $10 -- Cleaned -- AU Details, Net XF45 ANACS.
|EF-45
|31,725.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5756
|ANACS
|1796 $10 AU55 NGC.
|1796 $10 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|64,625.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4141
|NGC
|1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.4. Bas-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A number of pinscratches are present in the right obverse field, but this lightly worn specimen is quite attractive otherwise. The design elements are well
|1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.4. Bas-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A number of pinscratches are present in the right obverse field, but this lightly worn specimen is quite attractive otherwise. The design elements are well
|AU-50
|6,462.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6821
|CSN
|1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti Removed -- NGC Details.
|1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti Removed -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|7,637.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6822
|NGC Details
|1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars -- Repaired, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars -- Repaired, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-45
|22,325.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4145
|ANACS
|1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars AU50 PCGS.
|1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|64,625.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5474
|PCGS
|1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|11,750.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6561
|PCGS Genuiine
|1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|11,162.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5119
|NGC Details
|1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|6,462.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4009
|NGC Details
|1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|7,637.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3946
|NGC Details
|1801 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1801 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|9,400.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6565
|PCGS Genuine
|1801 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1801 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|9,400.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3800
|PCGS Genuine
|1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC.
|1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|44,062.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4149
|NGC
|1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. BD-5, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State g/a. The 1803 Capped Bust Right eagle boasts a nominal mintage of 15,017 pieces, with six die varieties known for the date. The same obverse die was used to strike all six varieties,
|1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. BD-5, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State g/a. The 1803 Capped Bust Right eagle boasts a nominal mintage of 15,017 pieces, with six die varieties known for the date. The same obverse die was used to strike all six varieties,
|MS-62
|47,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3862
|NGC
|1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU55 PCGS.
|1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|70,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4150
|PCGS
|1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU58 NGC. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A nominal mintage of 3,757 Capped Bust Right eagles was accomplished in 1804, but die evidence suggests at least some of those coins were dated 1803. Two die varieties of 1804-d
|1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU58 NGC. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A nominal mintage of 3,757 Capped Bust Right eagles was accomplished in 1804, but die evidence suggests at least some of those coins were dated 1803. Two die varieties of 1804-d
|AU-58
|58,750.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5664
|NGC
|1838 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1838 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|5,875.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4283
|PCGS Genuine
|1838 $10 -- Ex-Jewelry -- ANACS.
|1838 $10 -- Ex-Jewelry -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|3,525.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6568
|ANACS
|1839 $10 Small Letters, Head of 1840, XF40 NGC.
|1839 $10 Small Letters, Head of 1840, XF40 NGC.
|EF-40
|8,100.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4174
|NGC
|1839 $10 Small Letters, Head of 1840, XF40 PCGS.
|1839 $10 Small Letters, Head of 1840, XF40 PCGS.
|EF-40
|8,400.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3373
|PCGS
|1840 $10 -- Rev Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1840 $10 -- Rev Scratched -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|1,020.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23793
|Details NGC
|1840 $10 -- Rim Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (18/72). PCGS
|1840 $10 -- Rim Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (18/72). PCGS
|AU-50
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8660
|NGC Details
|1841 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details Net EF40. NGC Census: (22/157). PCGS
|1841 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details Net EF40. NGC Census: (22/157). PCGS
|EF-40
|893.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28901
|ANACS
|1841 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1841 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23794
|Details NGC
|1842 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1842 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21662
|Details NGC
|1842 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1842 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8143
|Details NGC
|1843 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1843 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27683
|Details NGC
|1843 $10 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (20/55). PCGS
|1843 $10 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (20/55). PCGS
|AU-50
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8391
|CSN
|1844 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Fine Details. NGC Census: (1/37). PCGS
|1844 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Fine Details. NGC Census: (1/37). PCGS
|F-12
|2,585.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8185
|PCGS Genuine
|1844 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1844 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|4,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4175
|Details NGC
|1845 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1845 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8032
|Details NGC
|1845 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (14/51). PCGS
|1845 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (14/51). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8392
|CSN
|1846 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (16/44). PCGS
|1846 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (16/44). PCGS
|EF-45
|998.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8536
|ANACS
|1846 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1846 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,280.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7768
|Details NGC
|1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23967
|Details NGC
|1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|630.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8034
|Details NGC
|1848 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1848 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9090
|Details NGC
|1848 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1848 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,680.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3336
|Details NGC
|1849 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1849 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8950
|Details NGC
|1849 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1849 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|630.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27809
|Details NGC
|1850 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1850 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|999.60
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23816
|Details NGC
|1850 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1850 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7240
|Details NGC
|1851 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1851 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|18608
|NGC Details
|1851 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (5/16). PCGS
|1851 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (5/16). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9360
|NGC Details
|1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27543
|Details NGC
|1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,050.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27798
|Details NGC
|1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8248
|ANACS
|1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|810.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25603
|Details NGC
|1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|810.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7875
|Details NGC
|1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|7,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|18398
|Genuine PCGS
|1855 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1855 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|AU-50
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7845
|Genuine PCGS
|1855 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1855 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,110.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21666
|Details NGC
|1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|2,640.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91189
|ANACS
|1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7846
|Details NGC
|1857 $10 -- OBV Scratched -- AU50 NGC Details.
|1857 $10 -- OBV Scratched -- AU50 NGC Details.
|AU-50
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7946
|NGC Details
|1857 $10 -- Obv Scratched -- Details NGC.
|1857 $10 -- Obv Scratched -- Details NGC.
|AU-50
|1,110.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8126
|NGC
|1858 $10 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. The famous 1858 ten dollar gold piece was struck to the extent of just 2,521 pieces. CoinFacts suggests a surviving
|1858 $10 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. The famous 1858 ten dollar gold piece was struck to the extent of just 2,521 pieces. CoinFacts suggests a surviving
|AU-50
|3,720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3457
|ANACS
|1858 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1858 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|EF-40
|4,406.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6866
|CSN
|1859 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1859 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|AU-50
|840.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8536
|PCGS
|1859 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1859 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,050.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27605
|Details NGC
|1860 $10 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine.
|1860 $10 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,020.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25593
|Genuine PCGS
|1860 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1860 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|4,993.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6604
|NGC Details
|1861 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1861 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,560.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5432
|Details NGC
|1861 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1861 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|990.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8047
|Genuine PCGS
|1862 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1862 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|3,525.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5111
|Genuine PCGS
|1862 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1862 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,762.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5726
|Genuine PCGS
|1863 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1863 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|12,337.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5894
|PCGS Genuine
|1863 $10 AU50 PCGS.
|1863 $10 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|42,300.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4797
|PCGS
|1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|6,168.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4177
|ANACS
|1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|28,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5434
|Details NGC
|1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|3,055.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6879
|ANACS
|1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|3,525.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5799
|ANACS
|1866 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1866 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|2,640.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23788
|Genuine PCGS
|1866 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1866 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,115.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5898
|NGC Details
|1867 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1867 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6613
|NGC Details
|1867 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1867 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|5,875.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5728
|NGC Details
|1868 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1868 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8048
|Details NGC
|1868 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (13/128). PCGS
|1868 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (13/128). PCGS
|EF-40
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8567
|NGC Details
|1869 $10 -- Damaged -- NCS.
|1869 $10 -- Damaged -- NCS.
|AU-50
|2,115.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5134
|CSN
|1869 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1869 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,997.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6619
|NGC Details
|1870 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/67). PCGS
|1870 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/67). PCGS
|VF-20
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8569
|NGC Details
|1870 $10 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (10/30). PCGS
|1870 $10 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (10/30). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7854
|PCGS Genuine
|1871 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1871 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|3,720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7307
|ANACS
|1871 $10 -- Cleaned, Hair Reengraved -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (7/26). PCGS
|1871 $10 -- Cleaned, Hair Reengraved -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (7/26). PCGS
|EF-45
|2,232.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10139
|ANACS
|1872 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1872 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|3,840.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3658
|Details NGC
|1872 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1872 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|2,820.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4882
|NGC Details
|1873 $10 Closed 3 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1873 $10 Closed 3 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|VF-20
|7,637.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3867
|CSN
|1873 $10 Closed 3 -- Repair -- NGC Details.
|1873 $10 Closed 3 -- Repair -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|5,170.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5707
|NGC Details
|1874 $10 AU50 PCGS.
|1874 $10 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|1,014.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91502
|PCGS
|1874 $10 AU50 PCGS.
|1874 $10 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|666.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9457
|PCGS
|1875 $10 AU50 NGC.
|1875 $10 AU50 NGC.
|AU-50
|372,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4292
|NGC
|1875 $10 AU50 PCGS.
|1875 $10 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|211,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4201
|PCGS
|1876 $10 -- Obverse Damage, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1876 $10 -- Obverse Damage, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|AU-50
|3,525.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4655
|CSN
|1876 $10 -- Scratched-Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1876 $10 -- Scratched-Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|6,600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4715
|ANACS
|1877 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1877 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|4,230.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4894
|PCGS Genuine
|1877 $10 -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1877 $10 -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|3,290.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4181
|PCGS Genuine
|1878 $10 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (34/283). PCGS
|1878 $10 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (34/283). PCGS
|AU-55
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8914
|NGC
|1878 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|1878 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-55
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8670
|PCGS
|1879 $10 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|1879 $10 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|810.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23480
|Genuine PCGS
|1879 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1879 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25859
|Genuine PCGS
|1880 $10 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (25/2052). PCGS
|1880 $10 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (25/2052). PCGS
|AU-50
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8588
|ANACS
|1880 $10 AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (74/1783). PCGS
|1880 $10 AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (74/1783). PCGS
|AU-55
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8409
|ANACS
|1881 $10 -- OBV Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1881 $10 -- OBV Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|630.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8354
|Details NGC
|1881 $10 AU50 ANACS. Breen-7003. Double Die Reverse. NGC Census: (45/12506). PCGS
|1881 $10 AU50 ANACS. Breen-7003. Double Die Reverse. NGC Census: (45/12506). PCGS
|AU-50
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8593
|ANACS
|1882 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1882 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28023
|Genuine PCGS
|1882 $10 AU50 ANACS.
|1882 $10 AU50 ANACS.
|AU-50
|1,020.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25545
|ANACS
|1883 $10 MS62 NGC.
|1883 $10 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|1,050.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25618
|NGC
|1883 $10 MS62 NGC.
|1883 $10 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|1,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23811
|NGC
|1884 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/336). PCGS
|1884 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/336). PCGS
|AU-50
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8605
|ANACS
|1884 $10 AU50 ANACS.
|1884 $10 AU50 ANACS.
|AU-50
|675.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8340
|ANACS
|1885 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|1885 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-55
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|15550
|PCGS
|1885 $10 MS60 NGC. NGC Census: (64/440). PCGS
|1885 $10 MS60 NGC. NGC Census: (64/440). PCGS
|MS-60
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8693
|NGC
|1886 $10 AU55 PCGS.
|1886 $10 AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|616.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|18623
|PCGS
|1886 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (151/403). PCGS
|1886 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (151/403). PCGS
|AU-58
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8254
|NGC
|1887 $10 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (15/256). PCGS
|1887 $10 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (15/256). PCGS
|AU-50
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8617
|NGC Details
|1887 $10 AU50 PCGS.
|1887 $10 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|1,110.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27469
|PCGS
|1888 $10 AU50 PCGS. PCGS
|1888 $10 AU50 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-50
|675.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8621
|PCGS
|1888 $10 AU58 NGC.
|1888 $10 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8346
|NGC
|1889 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1889 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21796
|Details NGC
|1889 $10 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine.
|1889 $10 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|2,220.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21426
|Genuine PCGS
|1890 $10 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details.
|1890 $10 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,260.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21669
|Details NGC
|1890 $10 AU55 NGC.
|1890 $10 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24046
|NGC
|1891 $10 AU58 PCGS. PCGS
|1891 $10 AU58 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-58
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7793
|PCGS
|1891 $10 MS60 NGC.
|1891 $10 MS60 NGC.
|MS-60
|723.60
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8373
|NGC
|1892 $10 MS60 NGC.
|1892 $10 MS60 NGC.
|MS-60
|634.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|11076
|NGC
|1892 $10 MS60 PCGS.
|1892 $10 MS60 PCGS.
|MS-60
|1,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|93665
|PCGS
|1893 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1775/31284). PCGS
|1893 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1775/31284). PCGS
|MS-60
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|11154
|CSN
|1893 $10 -- Reverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1893 $10 -- Reverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|675.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8185
|NGC Details
|1894 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1785/31634). PCGS
|1894 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1785/31634). PCGS
|MS-60
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8986
|ANACS
|1894 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1894 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8331
|NGC Details
|1895 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (1/10426). PCGS
|1895 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (1/10426). PCGS
|EF-40
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8731
|ANACS
|1895 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1895 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|960.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29304
|Genuine PCGS
|1896 $10 AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (17/1421). PCGS
|1896 $10 AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (17/1421). PCGS
|AU-58
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8674
|ANACS
|1896 $10 MS60 ANACS.
|1896 $10 MS60 ANACS.
|MS-60
|990.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23823
|ANACS
|1897 $10 MS60 NGC.
|1897 $10 MS60 NGC.
|MS-60
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8153
|NGC
|1897 $10 MS62 ANACS.
|1897 $10 MS62 ANACS.
|MS-62
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7871
|ANACS
|1898 $10 AU58 PCGS.
|1898 $10 AU58 PCGS.
|AU-58
|990.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21671
|PCGS
|1898 $10 MS62 NGC.
|1898 $10 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|1,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25663
|NGC
|1899 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1899 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25869
|Details NGC
|1899 $10 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|1899 $10 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21990
|Genuine PCGS
|1900 $10 -- Reverse Damaged -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (203/6007). PCGS
|1900 $10 -- Reverse Damaged -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (203/6007). PCGS
|MS-60
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8991
|NGC Details
|1900 $10 AU58 PCGS.
|1900 $10 AU58 PCGS.
|AU-58
|960.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21428
|PCGS
|1901 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1901 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,440.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25354
|Genuine PCGS
|1901 $10 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1901 $10 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,020.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25707
|Details NGC
|1902 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (56/597). PCGS
|1902 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (56/597). PCGS
|AU-58
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8459
|NGC
|1902 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (58/615). PCGS
|1902 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (58/615). PCGS
|AU-58
|712.05
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8061
|NGC
|1903 $10 AU58 NGC.
|1903 $10 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|990.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23828
|NGC
|1903 $10 Eagle -- Obverse Misaligned Die -- AU50 NGC.
|1903 $10 Eagle -- Obverse Misaligned Die -- AU50 NGC.
|AU-50
|1,440.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4083
|NGC
|1904 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|1904 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-55
|616.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8218
|PCGS
|1904 $10 AU58 NGC.
|1904 $10 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7968
|NGC
|1905 $10 -- Cheek Tooled -- ANACS.
|1905 $10 -- Cheek Tooled -- ANACS.
|MS-60
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8364
|ANACS
|1905 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1905 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|930.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23832
|Genuine PCGS
|1906 $10 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (11/1418). PCGS
|1906 $10 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (11/1418). PCGS
|AU-55
|735.55
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8468
|NGC
|1906 $10 AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (118/1377). PCGS
|1906 $10 AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (118/1377). PCGS
|AU-58
|616.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8219
|ANACS
|1907 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net AU50. NGC Census: (3/23308). PCGS
|1907 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net AU50. NGC Census: (3/23308). PCGS
|AU-50
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8993
|ANACS
|1907 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1907 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|960.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27770
|Genuine PCGS
|1908 $10 Indian Eagle With Motto -- Reverse Lamination -- MS62 NGC.
|1908 $10 Indian Eagle With Motto -- Reverse Lamination -- MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8544
|NGC
|1908 $10 Motto -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (82/3398). PCGS
|1908 $10 Motto -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (82/3398). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10179
|PCGS Genuine
|1909 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (47/1505). PCGS
|1909 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (47/1505). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8943
|PCGS Genuine
|1909 $10 AU55 NGC.
|1909 $10 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8385
|NGC
|1910 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (118/5477). PCGS
|1910 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (118/5477). PCGS
|MS-60
|675.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7964
|NGC Details
|1910 $10 AU58 NGC.
|1910 $10 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|1,242.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25621
|NGC
|1911 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (132/8466). PCGS
|1911 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (132/8466). PCGS
|MS-60
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8482
|PCGS Genuine
|1911 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (131/8137). PCGS
|1911 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (131/8137). PCGS
|MS-60
|998.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9583
|NGC Details
|1912 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (123/5821). PCGS
|1912 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (123/5821). PCGS
|MS-60
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27928
|Details NGC
|1912 $10 AU55 NGC.
|1912 $10 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9574
|NGC
|1913 $10 -- Reverse Planchet Flaw -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/4883). PCGS
|1913 $10 -- Reverse Planchet Flaw -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/4883). PCGS
|MS-60
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9221
|NGC Details
|1913 $10 AU55 NGC.
|1913 $10 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8404
|NGC
|1914 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1914 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23978
|Genuine PCGS
|1914 $10 AU58 NGC.
|1914 $10 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8115
|NGC
|1915 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1915 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|MS-60
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7796
|Genuine PCGS
|1915 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (82/3303). PCGS
|1915 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (82/3303). PCGS
|MS-60
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|11751
|NGC Details
|1916-S $10 - - Improperly Cleaned - - NGC Details. Au. NGC Census: (7/812). PCGS
|1916-S $10 - - Improperly Cleaned - - NGC Details. Au. NGC Census: (7/812). PCGS
|AU-50
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20778
|Details NGC
|1916-S $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1916-S $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8200
|Details NGC
|1920-S $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1920-S $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|39,600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4077
|Genuine PCGS
|1920-S $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1920-S $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|30,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3361
|Genuine PCGS
|1926 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (545/34779). PCGS
|1926 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (545/34779). PCGS
|MS-60
|963.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27006
|Details NGC
|1926 $10 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (544/38730). PCGS
|1926 $10 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (544/38730). PCGS
|MS-60
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9835
|NGC Details
|1930-S $10 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine.
|1930-S $10 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|24,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4340
|PCGS
|1930-S $10 -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1930-S $10 -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|22,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4206
|Genuine PCGS
|1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7923
|Genuine PCGS
|1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8669
|Genuine PCGS
|1933 $10 MS65 NGC.
|1933 $10 MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|360,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3831
|NGC
|1933 $10 MS65 PCGS.
|1933 $10 MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|587,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4322
|PCGS
|1984-P $10 Olympic Gold Ten Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS.
|1984-P $10 Olympic Gold Ten Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS.
|MS-69
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8755
|PCGS
|1984-P $10 Olympic Gold Ten Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|1984-P $10 Olympic Gold Ten Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27696
|PCGS