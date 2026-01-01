1795 $10 13 Leaves -- Damaged -- PCGS Genuine. 1795 $10 13 Leaves -- Damaged -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 17,625.00 Heritage Auctions 3797 PCGS Genuine

1795 $10 13 Leaves -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1795 $10 13 Leaves -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 35,250.00 Heritage Auctions 4540 NGC Details

1796 $10 -- Cleaned -- AU Details, Net XF45 ANACS. 1796 $10 -- Cleaned -- AU Details, Net XF45 ANACS. EF-45 31,725.00 Heritage Auctions 5756 ANACS

1796 $10 AU55 NGC. 1796 $10 AU55 NGC. AU-55 64,625.00 Heritage Auctions 4141 NGC

1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.4. Bas-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A number of pinscratches are present in the right obverse field, but this lightly worn specimen is quite attractive otherwise. The design elements are well 1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.4. Bas-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A number of pinscratches are present in the right obverse field, but this lightly worn specimen is quite attractive otherwise. The design elements are well AU-50 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 6821 CSN

1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti Removed -- NGC Details. 1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 6822 NGC Details

1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars -- Repaired, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars -- Repaired, Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-45 22,325.00 Heritage Auctions 4145 ANACS

1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars AU50 PCGS. 1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars AU50 PCGS. AU-50 64,625.00 Heritage Auctions 5474 PCGS

1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 11,750.00 Heritage Auctions 6561 PCGS Genuiine

1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 11,162.50 Heritage Auctions 5119 NGC Details

1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 4009 NGC Details

1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 3946 NGC Details

1801 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1801 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 6565 PCGS Genuine

1801 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1801 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 3800 PCGS Genuine

1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. 1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. MS-62 44,062.50 Heritage Auctions 4149 NGC

1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. BD-5, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State g/a. The 1803 Capped Bust Right eagle boasts a nominal mintage of 15,017 pieces, with six die varieties known for the date. The same obverse die was used to strike all six varieties, 1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. BD-5, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State g/a. The 1803 Capped Bust Right eagle boasts a nominal mintage of 15,017 pieces, with six die varieties known for the date. The same obverse die was used to strike all six varieties, MS-62 47,000.00 Heritage Auctions 3862 NGC

1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU55 PCGS. 1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 70,500.00 Heritage Auctions 4150 PCGS

1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU58 NGC. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A nominal mintage of 3,757 Capped Bust Right eagles was accomplished in 1804, but die evidence suggests at least some of those coins were dated 1803. Two die varieties of 1804-d 1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU58 NGC. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A nominal mintage of 3,757 Capped Bust Right eagles was accomplished in 1804, but die evidence suggests at least some of those coins were dated 1803. Two die varieties of 1804-d AU-58 58,750.00 Heritage Auctions 5664 NGC

1838 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1838 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 5,875.00 Heritage Auctions 4283 PCGS Genuine

1838 $10 -- Ex-Jewelry -- ANACS. 1838 $10 -- Ex-Jewelry -- ANACS. AU-50 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 6568 ANACS

1839 $10 Small Letters, Head of 1840, XF40 NGC. 1839 $10 Small Letters, Head of 1840, XF40 NGC. EF-40 8,100.00 Heritage Auctions 4174 NGC

1839 $10 Small Letters, Head of 1840, XF40 PCGS. 1839 $10 Small Letters, Head of 1840, XF40 PCGS. EF-40 8,400.00 Heritage Auctions 3373 PCGS

1840 $10 -- Rev Scratched -- NGC Details. 1840 $10 -- Rev Scratched -- NGC Details. EF-40 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 23793 Details NGC

1840 $10 -- Rim Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (18/72). PCGS 1840 $10 -- Rim Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (18/72). PCGS AU-50 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8660 NGC Details

1841 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details Net EF40. NGC Census: (22/157). PCGS 1841 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details Net EF40. NGC Census: (22/157). PCGS EF-40 893.00 Heritage Auctions 28901 ANACS

1841 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1841 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 23794 Details NGC

1842 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1842 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 21662 Details NGC

1842 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1842 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 720.00 Heritage Auctions 8143 Details NGC

1843 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1843 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. EF-40 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 27683 Details NGC

1843 $10 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (20/55). PCGS 1843 $10 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (20/55). PCGS AU-50 940.00 Heritage Auctions 8391 CSN

1844 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Fine Details. NGC Census: (1/37). PCGS 1844 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Fine Details. NGC Census: (1/37). PCGS F-12 2,585.00 Heritage Auctions 8185 PCGS Genuine

1844 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1844 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 4,320.00 Heritage Auctions 4175 Details NGC

1845 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1845 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 900.00 Heritage Auctions 8032 Details NGC

1845 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (14/51). PCGS 1845 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (14/51). PCGS AU-50 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 8392 CSN

1846 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (16/44). PCGS 1846 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (16/44). PCGS EF-45 998.75 Heritage Auctions 8536 ANACS

1846 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1846 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,280.00 Heritage Auctions 7768 Details NGC

1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 23967 Details NGC

1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 630.00 Heritage Auctions 8034 Details NGC

1848 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1848 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 9090 Details NGC

1848 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1848 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,680.00 Heritage Auctions 3336 Details NGC

1849 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1849 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 660.00 Heritage Auctions 8950 Details NGC

1849 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1849 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 630.00 Heritage Auctions 27809 Details NGC

1850 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 999.60 Heritage Auctions 23816 Details NGC

1850 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 $10 Large Date -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 7240 Details NGC

1851 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1851 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 646.25 Heritage Auctions 18608 NGC Details

1851 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (5/16). PCGS 1851 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (5/16). PCGS MS-60 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 9360 NGC Details

1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 27543 Details NGC

1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,050.00 Heritage Auctions 27798 Details NGC

1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8248 ANACS

1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 810.00 Heritage Auctions 25603 Details NGC

1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 810.00 Heritage Auctions 7875 Details NGC

1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 7,200.00 Heritage Auctions 18398 Genuine PCGS

1855 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1855 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 7845 Genuine PCGS

1855 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1855 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,110.00 Heritage Auctions 21666 Details NGC

1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 2,640.00 Heritage Auctions 91189 ANACS

1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 7846 Details NGC

1857 $10 -- OBV Scratched -- AU50 NGC Details. 1857 $10 -- OBV Scratched -- AU50 NGC Details. AU-50 940.00 Heritage Auctions 7946 NGC Details

1857 $10 -- Obv Scratched -- Details NGC. 1857 $10 -- Obv Scratched -- Details NGC. AU-50 1,110.00 Heritage Auctions 8126 NGC

1858 $10 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. The famous 1858 ten dollar gold piece was struck to the extent of just 2,521 pieces. CoinFacts suggests a surviving 1858 $10 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. The famous 1858 ten dollar gold piece was struck to the extent of just 2,521 pieces. CoinFacts suggests a surviving AU-50 3,720.00 Heritage Auctions 3457 ANACS

1858 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1858 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. EF-40 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 6866 CSN

1859 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1859 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU-50 840.00 Heritage Auctions 8536 PCGS

1859 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1859 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,050.00 Heritage Auctions 27605 Details NGC

1860 $10 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. 1860 $10 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 25593 Genuine PCGS

1860 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1860 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 4,993.75 Heritage Auctions 6604 NGC Details

1861 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1861 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,560.00 Heritage Auctions 5432 Details NGC

1861 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1861 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 990.00 Heritage Auctions 8047 Genuine PCGS

1862 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1862 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 5111 Genuine PCGS

1862 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1862 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 5726 Genuine PCGS

1863 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1863 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 12,337.50 Heritage Auctions 5894 PCGS Genuine

1863 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1863 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 42,300.00 Heritage Auctions 4797 PCGS

1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 6,168.75 Heritage Auctions 4177 ANACS

1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 28,800.00 Heritage Auctions 5434 Details NGC

1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 6879 ANACS

1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU-50 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 5799 ANACS

1866 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1866 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 2,640.00 Heritage Auctions 23788 Genuine PCGS

1866 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1866 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 5898 NGC Details

1867 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1867 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 6613 NGC Details

1867 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1867 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 5,875.00 Heritage Auctions 5728 NGC Details

1868 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1868 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 8048 Details NGC

1868 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (13/128). PCGS 1868 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (13/128). PCGS EF-40 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8567 NGC Details

1869 $10 -- Damaged -- NCS. 1869 $10 -- Damaged -- NCS. AU-50 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 5134 CSN

1869 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1869 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,997.50 Heritage Auctions 6619 NGC Details

1870 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/67). PCGS 1870 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (0/67). PCGS VF-20 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 8569 NGC Details

1870 $10 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (10/30). PCGS 1870 $10 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (10/30). PCGS AU-50 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 7854 PCGS Genuine

1871 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1871 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 3,720.00 Heritage Auctions 7307 ANACS

1871 $10 -- Cleaned, Hair Reengraved -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (7/26). PCGS 1871 $10 -- Cleaned, Hair Reengraved -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (7/26). PCGS EF-45 2,232.50 Heritage Auctions 10139 ANACS

1872 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1872 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 3,840.00 Heritage Auctions 3658 Details NGC

1872 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1872 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 2,820.00 Heritage Auctions 4882 NGC Details

1873 $10 Closed 3 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1873 $10 Closed 3 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. VF-20 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 3867 CSN

1873 $10 Closed 3 -- Repair -- NGC Details. 1873 $10 Closed 3 -- Repair -- NGC Details. EF-40 5,170.00 Heritage Auctions 5707 NGC Details

1874 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1874 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 1,014.00 Heritage Auctions 91502 PCGS

1874 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1874 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 666.00 Heritage Auctions 9457 PCGS

1875 $10 AU50 NGC. 1875 $10 AU50 NGC. AU-50 372,000.00 Heritage Auctions 4292 NGC

1875 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1875 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 211,500.00 Heritage Auctions 4201 PCGS

1876 $10 -- Obverse Damage, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1876 $10 -- Obverse Damage, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 4655 CSN

1876 $10 -- Scratched-Cleaned -- ANACS. 1876 $10 -- Scratched-Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 6,600.00 Heritage Auctions 4715 ANACS

1877 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1877 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 4,230.00 Heritage Auctions 4894 PCGS Genuine

1877 $10 -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. 1877 $10 -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 4181 PCGS Genuine

1878 $10 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (34/283). PCGS 1878 $10 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (34/283). PCGS AU-55 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8914 NGC

1878 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1878 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8670 PCGS

1879 $10 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. 1879 $10 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 810.00 Heritage Auctions 23480 Genuine PCGS

1879 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1879 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 25859 Genuine PCGS

1880 $10 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (25/2052). PCGS 1880 $10 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (25/2052). PCGS AU-50 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8588 ANACS

1880 $10 AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (74/1783). PCGS 1880 $10 AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (74/1783). PCGS AU-55 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8409 ANACS

1881 $10 -- OBV Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1881 $10 -- OBV Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 630.00 Heritage Auctions 8354 Details NGC

1881 $10 AU50 ANACS. Breen-7003. Double Die Reverse. NGC Census: (45/12506). PCGS 1881 $10 AU50 ANACS. Breen-7003. Double Die Reverse. NGC Census: (45/12506). PCGS AU-50 646.25 Heritage Auctions 8593 ANACS

1882 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1882 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 900.00 Heritage Auctions 28023 Genuine PCGS

1882 $10 AU50 ANACS. 1882 $10 AU50 ANACS. AU-50 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 25545 ANACS

1883 $10 MS62 NGC. 1883 $10 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,050.00 Heritage Auctions 25618 NGC

1883 $10 MS62 NGC. 1883 $10 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,200.00 Heritage Auctions 23811 NGC

1884 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/336). PCGS 1884 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/336). PCGS AU-50 646.25 Heritage Auctions 8605 ANACS

1884 $10 AU50 ANACS. 1884 $10 AU50 ANACS. AU-50 675.63 Heritage Auctions 8340 ANACS

1885 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1885 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 705.00 Heritage Auctions 15550 PCGS

1885 $10 MS60 NGC. NGC Census: (64/440). PCGS 1885 $10 MS60 NGC. NGC Census: (64/440). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8693 NGC

1886 $10 AU55 PCGS. 1886 $10 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 616.88 Heritage Auctions 18623 PCGS

1886 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (151/403). PCGS 1886 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (151/403). PCGS AU-58 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8254 NGC

1887 $10 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (15/256). PCGS 1887 $10 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (15/256). PCGS AU-50 646.25 Heritage Auctions 8617 NGC Details

1887 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1887 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 1,110.00 Heritage Auctions 27469 PCGS

1888 $10 AU50 PCGS. PCGS 1888 $10 AU50 PCGS. PCGS AU-50 675.63 Heritage Auctions 8621 PCGS

1888 $10 AU58 NGC. 1888 $10 AU58 NGC. AU-58 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8346 NGC

1889 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1889 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 21796 Details NGC

1889 $10 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. 1889 $10 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,220.00 Heritage Auctions 21426 Genuine PCGS

1890 $10 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. 1890 $10 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,260.00 Heritage Auctions 21669 Details NGC

1890 $10 AU55 NGC. 1890 $10 AU55 NGC. AU-55 720.00 Heritage Auctions 24046 NGC

1891 $10 AU58 PCGS. PCGS 1891 $10 AU58 PCGS. PCGS AU-58 763.75 Heritage Auctions 7793 PCGS

1891 $10 MS60 NGC. 1891 $10 MS60 NGC. MS-60 723.60 Heritage Auctions 8373 NGC

1892 $10 MS60 NGC. 1892 $10 MS60 NGC. MS-60 634.50 Heritage Auctions 11076 NGC

1892 $10 MS60 PCGS. 1892 $10 MS60 PCGS. MS-60 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 93665 PCGS

1893 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1775/31284). PCGS 1893 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1775/31284). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 11154 CSN

1893 $10 -- Reverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1893 $10 -- Reverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 675.63 Heritage Auctions 8185 NGC Details

1894 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1785/31634). PCGS 1894 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1785/31634). PCGS MS-60 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8986 ANACS

1894 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1894 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8331 NGC Details

1895 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (1/10426). PCGS 1895 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (1/10426). PCGS EF-40 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8731 ANACS

1895 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1895 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 960.00 Heritage Auctions 29304 Genuine PCGS

1896 $10 AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (17/1421). PCGS 1896 $10 AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (17/1421). PCGS AU-58 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8674 ANACS

1896 $10 MS60 ANACS. 1896 $10 MS60 ANACS. MS-60 990.00 Heritage Auctions 23823 ANACS

1897 $10 MS60 NGC. 1897 $10 MS60 NGC. MS-60 720.00 Heritage Auctions 8153 NGC

1897 $10 MS62 ANACS. 1897 $10 MS62 ANACS. MS-62 720.00 Heritage Auctions 7871 ANACS

1898 $10 AU58 PCGS. 1898 $10 AU58 PCGS. AU-58 990.00 Heritage Auctions 21671 PCGS

1898 $10 MS62 NGC. 1898 $10 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 25663 NGC

1899 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1899 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 25869 Details NGC

1899 $10 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. 1899 $10 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 21990 Genuine PCGS

1900 $10 -- Reverse Damaged -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (203/6007). PCGS 1900 $10 -- Reverse Damaged -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (203/6007). PCGS MS-60 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8991 NGC Details

1900 $10 AU58 PCGS. 1900 $10 AU58 PCGS. AU-58 960.00 Heritage Auctions 21428 PCGS

1901 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1901 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 25354 Genuine PCGS

1901 $10 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1901 $10 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 25707 Details NGC

1902 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (56/597). PCGS 1902 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (56/597). PCGS AU-58 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8459 NGC

1902 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (58/615). PCGS 1902 $10 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (58/615). PCGS AU-58 712.05 Heritage Auctions 8061 NGC

1903 $10 AU58 NGC. 1903 $10 AU58 NGC. AU-58 990.00 Heritage Auctions 23828 NGC

1903 $10 Eagle -- Obverse Misaligned Die -- AU50 NGC. 1903 $10 Eagle -- Obverse Misaligned Die -- AU50 NGC. AU-50 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 4083 NGC

1904 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1904 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 616.88 Heritage Auctions 8218 PCGS

1904 $10 AU58 NGC. 1904 $10 AU58 NGC. AU-58 822.50 Heritage Auctions 7968 NGC

1905 $10 -- Cheek Tooled -- ANACS. 1905 $10 -- Cheek Tooled -- ANACS. MS-60 646.25 Heritage Auctions 8364 ANACS

1905 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1905 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 930.00 Heritage Auctions 23832 Genuine PCGS

1906 $10 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (11/1418). PCGS 1906 $10 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (11/1418). PCGS AU-55 735.55 Heritage Auctions 8468 NGC

1906 $10 AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (118/1377). PCGS 1906 $10 AU58 ANACS. NGC Census: (118/1377). PCGS AU-58 616.88 Heritage Auctions 8219 ANACS

1907 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net AU50. NGC Census: (3/23308). PCGS 1907 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net AU50. NGC Census: (3/23308). PCGS AU-50 881.25 Heritage Auctions 8993 ANACS

1907 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1907 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 960.00 Heritage Auctions 27770 Genuine PCGS

1908 $10 Indian Eagle With Motto -- Reverse Lamination -- MS62 NGC. 1908 $10 Indian Eagle With Motto -- Reverse Lamination -- MS62 NGC. MS-62 940.00 Heritage Auctions 8544 NGC

1908 $10 Motto -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (82/3398). PCGS 1908 $10 Motto -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (82/3398). PCGS MS-60 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 10179 PCGS Genuine

1909 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (47/1505). PCGS 1909 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (47/1505). PCGS MS-60 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 8943 PCGS Genuine

1909 $10 AU55 NGC. 1909 $10 AU55 NGC. AU-55 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8385 NGC

1910 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (118/5477). PCGS 1910 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (118/5477). PCGS MS-60 675.63 Heritage Auctions 7964 NGC Details

1910 $10 AU58 NGC. 1910 $10 AU58 NGC. AU-58 1,242.00 Heritage Auctions 25621 NGC

1911 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (132/8466). PCGS 1911 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (132/8466). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8482 PCGS Genuine

1911 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (131/8137). PCGS 1911 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (131/8137). PCGS MS-60 998.75 Heritage Auctions 9583 NGC Details

1912 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (123/5821). PCGS 1912 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (123/5821). PCGS MS-60 646.25 Heritage Auctions 27928 Details NGC

1912 $10 AU55 NGC. 1912 $10 AU55 NGC. AU-55 660.00 Heritage Auctions 9574 NGC

1913 $10 -- Reverse Planchet Flaw -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/4883). PCGS 1913 $10 -- Reverse Planchet Flaw -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/4883). PCGS MS-60 763.75 Heritage Auctions 9221 NGC Details

1913 $10 AU55 NGC. 1913 $10 AU55 NGC. AU-55 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8404 NGC

1914 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1914 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 23978 Genuine PCGS

1914 $10 AU58 NGC. 1914 $10 AU58 NGC. AU-58 780.00 Heritage Auctions 8115 NGC

1915 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1915 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 7796 Genuine PCGS

1915 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (82/3303). PCGS 1915 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (82/3303). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 11751 NGC Details

1916-S $10 - - Improperly Cleaned - - NGC Details. Au. NGC Census: (7/812). PCGS 1916-S $10 - - Improperly Cleaned - - NGC Details. Au. NGC Census: (7/812). PCGS AU-50 940.00 Heritage Auctions 20778 Details NGC

1916-S $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1916-S $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 900.00 Heritage Auctions 8200 Details NGC

1920-S $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1920-S $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 39,600.00 Heritage Auctions 4077 Genuine PCGS

1920-S $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1920-S $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 30,000.00 Heritage Auctions 3361 Genuine PCGS

1926 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (545/34779). PCGS 1926 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (545/34779). PCGS MS-60 963.50 Heritage Auctions 27006 Details NGC

1926 $10 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (544/38730). PCGS 1926 $10 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (544/38730). PCGS MS-60 763.75 Heritage Auctions 9835 NGC Details

1930-S $10 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. 1930-S $10 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 24,000.00 Heritage Auctions 4340 PCGS

1930-S $10 -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. 1930-S $10 -- Surfaces Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 22,800.00 Heritage Auctions 4206 Genuine PCGS

1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 7923 Genuine PCGS

1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 8669 Genuine PCGS

1933 $10 MS65 NGC. 1933 $10 MS65 NGC. MS-65 360,000.00 Heritage Auctions 3831 NGC

1933 $10 MS65 PCGS. 1933 $10 MS65 PCGS. MS-65 587,500.00 Heritage Auctions 4322 PCGS

1984-P $10 Olympic Gold Ten Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. 1984-P $10 Olympic Gold Ten Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. MS-69 660.00 Heritage Auctions 8755 PCGS