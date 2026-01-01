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Indian Head $10 Eagle

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Indian Head $10 Eagle

Indian Head designs originally intended for double eagle

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

The gold $20 double eagle designed by sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens is acclaimed as one of the most beautiful coins ev...READ MORE

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Indian Head $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Indian Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1932 Motto on Reverse1932 Motto on Reverse 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,470 2,470 2,050 2,520 2,530 2,530 2,540 2,570 2,640 2,660 2,670 2,890 4,250 9,810 47,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 7923 Genuine PCGS
1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1932 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 8669 Genuine PCGS