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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle
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Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1891 Motto on Reverse1891 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,450 2,630 2,650 2,680 2,820 12,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Motto on Reverse1891 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 20,000 32,500 46,500 67,500
1891-CC Motto on Reverse1891-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,450 3,660 3,840 3,930 2,650 4,020 4,080 4,340 4,440 4,560 4,660 4,910 10,160 34,760 75,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1891 $10 AU58 PCGS. PCGS 1891 $10 AU58 PCGS. PCGS AU-58 763.75 Heritage Auctions 7793 PCGS
1891 $10 MS60 NGC. 1891 $10 MS60 NGC. MS-60 723.60 Heritage Auctions 8373 NGC