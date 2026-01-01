Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Head $10 Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Head $10 Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1883 Motto on Reverse1883 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 8,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1883-CC Motto on Reverse1883-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,570 3,940 5,780 6,000 8,660 10,000 13,440 24,380 49,380 55,810 70,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-O Motto on Reverse1883-O Motto on Reverse 10,200 13,440 18,440 23,130 44,380 80,000 96,880 104,690 117,190 154,380 171,600 181,250 192,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-S Motto on Reverse1883-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,480 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 9,660 20,250 29,250 52,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1883 $10 MS62 NGC. 1883 $10 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,050.00 Heritage Auctions 25618 NGC
1883 $10 MS62 NGC. 1883 $10 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,200.00 Heritage Auctions 23811 NGC