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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle
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Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1882 Motto on Reverse1882 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 3,440 17,360 65,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Motto on Reverse1882 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1882-CC Motto on Reverse1882-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,570 3,780 5,720 8,500 9,030 9,810 13,750 22,100 36,880 48,130 59,380 90,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-O Motto on Reverse1882-O Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,570 2,750 2,580 3,280 4,910 8,130 10,940 12,810 35,630 62,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-S Motto on Reverse1882-S Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,410 2,420 2,420 1,500 2,430 2,440 2,440 2,600 2,630 2,650 2,680 3,360 20,250 41,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1882 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1882 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 900.00 Heritage Auctions 28023 Genuine PCGS
1882 $10 AU50 ANACS. 1882 $10 AU50 ANACS. AU-50 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 25545 ANACS