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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1878 Motto on Reverse1878 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,450 2,460 2,470 1,500 2,580 2,580 2,590 2,660 2,690 2,810 3,330 5,160 11,590 33,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Motto on Reverse1878 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 32,500 48,500 70,000 115,000
1878-CC Motto on Reverse1878-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 5,190 12,090 21,940 30,000 28,060 34,060 54,690 94,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-S Motto on Reverse1878-S Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,570 1,650 2,580 2,580 2,590 5,160 20,310 32,810 40,630 46,690 62,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1878 $10 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (34/283). PCGS 1878 $10 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (34/283). PCGS AU-55 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8914 NGC
1878 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1878 $10 AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8670 PCGS