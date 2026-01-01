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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle
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Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1875 Motto on Reverse1875 Motto on Reverse 112,500 125,000 144,000 216,000 288,000 500,000 617,500 1,072,500 1,187,500 1,281,250 1,343,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,000 57,500 75,000 120,000 200,000
1875-CC Motto on Reverse1875-CC Motto on Reverse 3,690 4,560 5,340 10,780 19,060 25,000 31,560 39,060 57,190 85,940 104,380 131,250 175,000 218,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1875 $10 AU50 NGC. 1875 $10 AU50 NGC. AU-50 372,000.00 Heritage Auctions 4292 NGC
1875 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1875 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 211,500.00 Heritage Auctions 4201 PCGS