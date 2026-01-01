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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1874 Motto on Reverse1874 Motto on Reverse 2,400 2,410 2,450 2,460 2,470 1,500 2,580 2,730 3,000 3,150 3,190 3,290 5,200 18,460 32,060 69,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Motto on Reverse1874 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 45,000 60,000 85,000 130,000
1874-CC Motto on Reverse1874-CC Motto on Reverse 3,210 3,420 3,570 5,310 8,940 12,000 14,690 20,000 25,690 53,630 82,550 94,250 125,450 260,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874-S Motto on Reverse1874-S Motto on Reverse 2,440 2,450 2,450 2,460 2,570 4,750 5,190 7,280 13,190 25,310 37,190 48,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1874 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1874 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 1,014.00 Heritage Auctions 91502 PCGS
1874 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1874 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 666.00 Heritage Auctions 9457 PCGS