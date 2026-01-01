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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1869 Motto on Reverse1869 Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 3,000 4,810 8,500 7,030 10,810 15,310 29,690 42,810 51,030 60,780 79,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Motto on Reverse1869 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 45,000 60,000 90,000 130,000
1869-S Motto on Reverse1869-S Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 3,000 5,160 7,000 8,280 9,280 11,780 19,690 42,190 68,580 125,450 171,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1869 $10 -- Damaged -- NCS. 1869 $10 -- Damaged -- NCS. AU-50 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 5134 CSN
1869 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1869 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,997.50 Heritage Auctions 6619 NGC Details