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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1866-S No Motto1866-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 6,030 8,220 13,130 17,000 14,380 17,940 21,560 47,130 64,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866-S Motto on Reverse1866-S Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 3,390 4,140 6,590 8,250 10,280 12,500 22,310 38,680 46,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto on Reverse1866 Motto on Reverse 2,810 2,820 2,860 2,880 5,810 5,850 6,970 9,090 12,280 19,830 37,050 48,750 68,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto on Reverse1866 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 45,000 60,000 90,000 130,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1866 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1866 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 2,640.00 Heritage Auctions 23788 Genuine PCGS
1866 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1866 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 5898 NGC Details