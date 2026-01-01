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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1865 No Motto1865 No Motto 2,870 2,890 3,940 5,410 9,530 18,500 21,060 25,560 29,810 42,580 48,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60,000 100,000 150,000 175,000 265,000
1865-S No Motto1865-S No Motto 4,260 5,820 6,970 10,440 21,060 22,500 32,190 36,880 45,630 63,050 118,130 131,250 149,500 165,750 209,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865-S 865/Inverted 186 No Motto1865-S 865/Inverted 186 No Motto 2,870 3,450 6,090 8,220 14,060 21,500 24,690 28,440 33,750 45,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 6879 ANACS
1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1865 $10 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU-50 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 5799 ANACS