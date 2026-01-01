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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1864 No Motto1864 No Motto 2,870 3,300 4,780 7,030 14,190 20,000 24,440 35,560 42,500 48,130 66,560 81,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65,000 110,000 160,000 185,000 300,000
1864-S No Motto1864-S No Motto 25,800 34,200 61,880 81,940 112,500 130,000 181,250 218,750 303,130 325,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 6,168.75 Heritage Auctions 4177 ANACS
1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1864 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 28,800.00 Heritage Auctions 5434 Details NGC