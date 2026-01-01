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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1863 No Motto1863 No Motto 4,380 6,450 9,280 19,690 45,940 56,500 60,440 74,190 89,060 119,190 135,630 143,750 165,750 201,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65,000 110,000 160,000 185,000 300,000
1863-S No Motto1863-S No Motto 4,980 6,530 8,340 10,190 17,810 20,000 22,500 28,060 34,450 57,530 156,000 188,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1863 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1863 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 12,337.50 Heritage Auctions 5894 PCGS Genuine
1863 $10 AU50 PCGS. 1863 $10 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 42,300.00 Heritage Auctions 4797 PCGS