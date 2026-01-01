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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1858 No Motto1858 No Motto 3,060 3,870 5,160 6,690 8,440 10,000 12,500 15,000 23,560 32,190 36,880 48,130 74,750 115,380 324,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225,000 -.- -.-
1858-O No Motto1858-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,850 3,470 4,410 6,410 7,560 17,940 24,060 35,750 63,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-S No Motto1858-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 4,840 6,500 8,560 10,410 14,560 35,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1858 $10 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. The famous 1858 ten dollar gold piece was struck to the extent of just 2,521 pieces. CoinFacts suggests a surviving 1858 $10 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. The famous 1858 ten dollar gold piece was struck to the extent of just 2,521 pieces. CoinFacts suggests a surviving AU-50 3,720.00 Heritage Auctions 3457 ANACS
1858 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1858 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. EF-40 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 6866 CSN