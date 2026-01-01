|1858 $10 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. The famous 1858 ten dollar gold piece was struck to the extent of just 2,521 pieces. CoinFacts suggests a surviving
|1858 $10 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. The famous 1858 ten dollar gold piece was struck to the extent of just 2,521 pieces. CoinFacts suggests a surviving
|AU-50
|3,720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3457
|ANACS
|1858 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1858 $10 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|EF-40
|4,406.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6866
|CSN